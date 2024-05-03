7 Best Air Jordan collaborative sneakers to avail in 2024

Air Jordan collaborative sneakers never fail to excite sneakerheads around the globe, and this is because these models represent the collective effort of many creative talents.

Collaborative sneakers offer fresh interpretations of beloved silhouettes, making fans fall in love with their favorites all over again. The Air Jordan brand has collaborated with many designers, artists, and talents over the years to create limited-edition silhouettes.

This article explores the best Air Jordan collaborative sneakers to avail in 2024.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions only. We might have missed out on a few Air Jordan collaborative sneakers. Please let us know in the comments.

Best Air Jordan collaborative sneakers to try in 2024

Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Retro Low Olive

A Ma Maniere x Jordan 12 Retro SP White

Nike SB x Jordan 4 retro

Teyana Taylor x Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT A Rose from Harlem

Union LA x Jordan 1 Retro AJKO Low SP

J Balvin x Jordan 3 Retro SP Medellin sunset

Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Trophy Room Away

1. Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Retro Low Olive

The Travis Scott x Jordan 1 Retro Low Olive (Image via StockX)

These Air Jordan collaborative sneakers were designed from the Nike Air Jordan and Travis Scott collaboration in April 2023. The women's exclusive sneakers come in a sail, university red, black, and medium olive colorway.

Crafted from leather, nubuck, and rubber materials, this pair features a black nubuck upper with white leather overlays and Travis Scott's signature reverse Swoosh branding in olive. Other details include an aged midsole, an olive green outsole, and a lace-type closure. The Air Jordan collaborative sneakers sell for $498 on StockX.

2. A Ma Maniere x Jordan 12 Retro SP White

The A Ma Maniere x Jordan 12 Retro SP White (Image via StockX)

This women's exclusive silhouette is the brainchild of the 2023 collaboration between A Ma Maniere and Air Jordan. The sneakers revisit the burgundy colorway from their 2022 release.

The pair is dressed in a white and black-burgundy crush colorway. Other details include a white leather upper with burgundy suede overlays in the mudguard, A Ma Maniere branding on the eyelets and a lace-type closure. The shoes sell for $65 on the StockX.

3. Nike SB x Jordan 4 retro

The Nike SB x Jordan 4 retro (Image via StockX)

The 2023 collaboration between Nike SB and Jordan introduced skateboarding sneakers into the basketball court. The Jordans are presented in a sail, pine green, neutral grey, and white colorway.

The Air Jordan collaborative sneakers feature white leather uppers with grey suede overlays on the mudguards, white and green midsoles, gum outsoles for extra grip, and lace-type closure. The pair also features a visible Air unit, Nike SB branding on the heel tab, and the Jumpman logo on the tongue. The Air Jordan collaborative sneakers sell for $315 on StockX.

4. Teyana Taylor x Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT A Rose from Harlem

The Teyana Taylor x Jordan 1 High Zoom Air CMFT (Image via StockX)

A Rose from Harlem is Teyana Taylor's collaborative sneaker with Air Jordan. The sneakers debuted in 2023 and come in a gym red, black, summit white, earth, and coconut milk colorway.

The sneakers represent the actress and singer's Harlem roots and the strength and resilience of the vibrant city. The high-top silhouette features a white leather upper with red and black overlays, a red Swoosh with embroidered thorns, perforations on the toe and sides, white midsole, red outsole, and yellow lace closure. The Air Jordan collaborative sneakers sell for $59 on StockX.

5. Union LA x Jordan 1 Retro AJKO Low SP

The Union LA x Jordan 1 Retro AJKO Low SP (Image via StockX)

The Air Jordan 1 silhouette is the collaborative effort of Union LA, a clothing brand and Jordan. The 2023 release is dressed in a sail, muslin, and neutral grey colorway.

The sneakers feature sail canvas uppers with tone-on-tone overlays and black suede Swoosh on the sides, low cut silhouette, off-white soles, perforations on the toes, and lace-type closures. The Air Jordan collaborative sneakers also come with a UN/LA tag and sell for $114 on StockX.

6. J Balvin x Jordan 3 Retro SP Medellin sunset

The J Balvin x Jordan 3 Retro SP Medellin sunset (Image via StockX)

This AJ3 silhouette is the product of the 2023 collaboration between J Balvin, the reggaeton singer and Jordan. The design is inspired by Balvin's hometown, Medellin. The colorway of black, red, yellow, orange, and off-white represent the sunsets of Medellin.

Crafted from leather and rubber materials, the sneakers feature ivory leather uppers with leather print overlays on the heels and forefoot's, yellow touches on the eyelets, and multicolored TPU heel elements. The Air Jordan collaborative sneakers sell for $364 on StockX.

7. Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Trophy Room Away

The Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Trophy Room Away (Image via StockX)

The Trophy Room Away is the product of the 2024 collaboration between Trophy Room and Air Jordan. The reiteration celebrates the enduring legacy of the Air Jordan Franchise while infusing it with the exclusivity of the Trophy Room.

The shoes are dressed in a sail, black, varsity red, and muslin colorway. Crafted from leather and rubber materials, the low-cut silhouette features a white upper with red and black overlays, an embroidered black Swoosh design on the side, white midsole, red outsole, and lace-type closure.

The Air Jordan collaborative sneakers sell for $247 on StockX.

These Air Jordan collaborative sneakers are celebrated for their significance in Air Jordan's history and their impressive silhouettes.

