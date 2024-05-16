6 Best Union LA x Air Jordan sneakers of all time

Union LA x Air Jordan sneakers have carved out a significant place in the sneaker world. The LA-based menswear label, Union LA, has been a long-time collaborator with Nike, with their close partnership beginning in 1992.

Jordan sneakers are among the most coveted shoes that every sneakerhead aspires to own at least once in their lifetime. These basketball shoes, known for their practical features, began their journey in 1985. Basketball icon Michael Jordan shared numerous career-defining moments wearing these sneakers and achieved some of his most significant victories in them.

Keeping their functionalities intact, Chris Gibbs, the founder of Union LA, molds them into different colorways. With an eye-catching color theme, embroidery, or graphical representations, he brought out some avant-garde in the Jordan brand.

Some of the coveted Union LA x Air Jordan shoes of all time

Here are some of the some of the Union LA x Air Jordan shoes.

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 High 'Black Toe'

Union LA x Jordan Delta 'Mid Off Noir'

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Retro High 'Storm Blue'

Union LA x Air Jordan 4 'Guava'

Union LA x Air Jordan 2 'Rattan'

1) Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 1 KO Low

Union is renowned for its creative prowess, which was highlighted in the Air Jordan 1 KO Low sneakers. The collaborative sneaker was released in July 2023, featuring a sleek white and grey color palette.

Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 1 KO Low ( Image via Kicksfinder)

The Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 1 KO Low sneakers boast the canvas upper in a predominantly white hue. The sail-tinted midsole brings the contrast while the Velcro Swoosh is painted in grey, complementing the color theme.

The touches of yellow stitches bring diversity to the subtle color palette. The detachable swoosh sneaker is available at eBay for $ 180.

2) Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 1 High 'Black Toe'

One of the best sneakers from the collaborators is the Air Jordan 1 'Black Toe', released in 2018. The shoe created a huge buzz during the release due to its enthralling color palette.

Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 1 High 'Black Toe' ( Image via StockX)

The blending of white, university red, and black mirrors the Air Jordan 1 OG " Chicago" colorway while the addition of grey offers fresh touches to the popular color scheme.

The toes are accented in black while grey at the collar maintains poise in the shoe. The wing logo is placed at the collar panel to underscore Jordan branding, followed by the UN/ LA tag.

One can purchase the sneakers from StockX for $1322.

3) Union LA x Jordan Delta 'Mid Off Noir'

The Jordan Delta blends the features of Zoom 92 and Delta Mid shoes, presenting a bold silhouette in the Jordan lineup. Chris Gibbs chose this model for another Union x Nike Air Jordan collaboration and infused a quirky color scheme to create an enthralling appearance.

The shoe was released in August 2020, introducing the noir upper that creates a bold look. To accentuate the mesh and suede material, the Union team added the brigade blue, light fashion red, and smokey grey colors on the upper. The chunky sole unit is accented in a lighter tone, seamlessly completing the shoe's color scheme.

At Stock X, this shoe is obtainable for $ 121.

4) Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Retro High 'Storm Blue'

Another masterpiece of the Union LA x Air Jordan collaboration is the 'Storm Blue' colorway, released in 2018. The creators of the LA-based menswear label tried to bring a distinctive iteration of the Air Jordan 1 OG model and blended the 'Bred' and 'Strom blue' colorways.

Union LA x Air Jordan 1 Retro High 'Storm Blue' ( Image via Sotheby's)

The Bred color scheme is placed at the collar while the rest is painted in blue and white hues. The notable flair of the shoe is its dual-tone lace. Also, the cream-tinted tongue perfectly adds poise to the sneakers.

The sneakers are available at the Sotheby for $2250.

5) Union LA x Air Jordan 4 'Guava'

The Union x Air Jordan 4 'Guava' colorway blends the light pastel hues with brigade blue and the fushion red. Originally, this iteration was released in 2020, displaying Chriss Gibbs' caliber in color play.

Union LA x Air Jordan 4 'Guava' ( Image via eBay)

On the pink nubuck upper, the sneaker features brigade blue and fushion red to accentuate the textile material in the shoe. The lateral plate is painted in white and pink color gradation while the light yellow sole unit adds volume to the sneakers.

At eBay, the sneaker is available for $629.81

Read more: First look at Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM SP “Pro Green” sneaker

6) Union LA x Air Jordan 2 'Rattan'

on Air Jordan 2, Union creates some amazing colorways, and the 'Rattan' is one of them. This shoe was released in 2022, incorporating another subtle color palette. The sneakers took inspiration from the design, which reflected the titular floral embroidery at the collar.

Union LA x Air Jordan 2 'Rattan' ( Image via StockX)

The suede material is featured on the toe cap and lateral panels. Perforations can be seen on the white leather, positioned below the eyestays. Additionally, the yellow infusion adds a more eye-catching and soothing effect to the sneakers. Along with the colorway, the brands introduced another colorway 'Grey Frog' which is equally charming.

For $109, the Union LA x Nike Air Jordan 2 'Rattan' sneaker is available.

Apart from Jordan, Union LA has showcased its creativity on several other Nike sneakers. The Dunk Low is one such example, featuring multiple colorways, with the 'Passport Pack' being particularly notable. Another favorite from the LA-based brand is the Cortez, to which Union LA has contributed some vibrant and colorful designs.

Read more:

7 Best black Air Jordan sneakers of all time

6 Best Nike Air Jordan 1 Sneaker Released in 2024

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Midnight Navy shoes: Features explored