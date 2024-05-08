7 Best black Air Jordan sneakers of all time

The black Air Jordan sneakers are one of the coveted colorways in the shoe line. The popularity of this shoe began since its inception in 1984. Starting as basketball shoes, the Jordan sneakers become a streetwear staple in no time.

The first Air Jordan sneaker in the "Chicago" colorway broke the NBA rule, which led to a huge fine for Nike. However, this controversy became a blessing in disguise. Since then, the brand has garnered a myriad of colorways and iterations, infused with air units and other technology.

Some of the best black Air Jordan sneakers

It might feel overwhelming to find a pair of perfect black Air Jordan sneakers so, the Sportskeeda team has cherry-picked some of the best shoes among them, which are:

Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott " Black Phantom"

Air Jordan 1 Retro High '85 'Black White'

Jumpman MVP "Black/ white/university red" sneakers

Jordan Stadium 90 " Bred"

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Green Glow" sneakers

Air Jordan 2 Low "Origins" sneakers

Jordan ADG 5 Golf Shoes

1) Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott " Black Phantom"

The collaboration between Travis Scott and the Jordan brand offers a gamut of shoes and the Air Jordan 1 low " Black Phantom" is one of the notable ones. The predominant black color suede exudes the luxe appeal while the slight hints of white bring forth the contrast.

Air Jordan 1 Low x Travis Scott " Black Phantom" ( Image via Nike)

On the classic low-top model, this iteration embarks on pop-up stitching while the tongue includes the cactus jack and Nike Air branding. On the heel tab, the Beetle and Air Jordan logo in white further enhances the branding episode. The backward swoosh, a prominent insignia of Travis Scott, adds the modish appeal to the black Air Jordan sneakers.

Price: $1226 (Farfetch)

2) Air Jordan 1 Retro High '85 'Black White'

Dressed in panda black and summit white, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High is synonymous with sophistication. The meticulous blend of black and white makes the shoe a top-notch choice as black Jordan sneakers.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High '85 'Black White' ( Image via Nike)

The Air unit-infused white midsole ensures comfort while the wide toe box lets the fingers wiggle. On the white collar, the black layering creates the color-blocking design and the black swoosh augments it further.

In 2023, the sneaker was re-released in Nike retail stores with a price tag of $200.

Price: $254 (Stock X)

3) Jumpman MVP "Black/ white/university red" sneakers

Originally released in 2017, the Jumpman MVP sneaker is an amalgamation of Jordan 6, 7, and 8. The brand released a gamut of black Air Jordan sneakers in this shoe line and the "black/ white/ university red" colorway is one of the sought-after pairs.

Jumpman MVP " Black/ white/university red" sneakers ( Image via Nike)

Dressed in a predominantly black color, the upper accentuates a bold appeal. The panels in the same color further augment the look. Taking inspiration from AJ6, this black Air Jordan sneaker incorporates the modified overlay and tongue top, while the bootie structure mirrors AJ7's construction.

The molded heel details add volume to the sneakers, taking a nod from AJ8. The patchwork at the lateral side, the red thread worked Jumpman logo and the perforation added modern and practical flairs to the shoes.

Price: $165 (Nike)

4) Jordan Stadium 90 " Bred"

Jordan Stadium 90, one of the coveted pairs from Jordon's lineup, blends the stylistic flairs of AJ1 and AJ5. The brand has designed the 'Bred' colorway, which can be worn as the black Air Jordan sneakers.

Jordan Stadium 90 " Bred" ( Image via Nike)

The white midsole infuses the Air unit, reflecting the Air Jordan 1 structure while the heel tab is inspired by Jordan 5 sneakers. The upper is tinted with black leather, accentuating practicality and comfort.

In these black Air Jordan sneakers, the swoosh is designed in hidden modern, half tucked in the puffed-up collar. Along with the black lace system, this Jordan iteration includes the branding in red.

Price: $94 (Flight Club)

5) Air Jordan 3 Retro "Green Glow" sneakers

Air Jordan 3 is a significant shoe from the Jordan lineup as it is the first shoe, designed by Tinker Hatfield after three decades of collaboration. He infused the elephant print on the sneakers which became a notable flair in this shoe lineup.

Air Jordan 3 Retro "Green Glow" sneakers ( Image via Nike)

As the black Air Jordan sneakers, the AJ 3 retro "Green Glow" accentuates a subtle black color palette. The elephant print at the mudguard, heel, and eye stays continues to distinctive styling flairs of the shoe line.

The visible air unit is etched at the sole unit, enhancing comfort and practicality. The green Jumpman logo is placed at the heel and tongue in an apple green color, seamlessly complementing the black Air Jordan sneakers.

Price: $200 (Nike)

6) Air Jordan 2 Low "Origins" sneakers

AJ 2 sneakers hold a significant place in the Jordan shoe line as the basketball icon Michael Jordan won his very first Dunk contest wearing this shoe. Nike intended to make the shoe distinctive from its predecessor so the designers Peter Moore and Bruce Kilgore provided the sophisticated touch to the sneakers.

Air Jordan 2 Low "Origins" sneakers ( Image via Nike)

Available in low and high-top models, the Air Jordan 2 shoe lineup gathered several colorways, among which the "Origins" colorway attracts eyeballs to the sneakerheads, looking for black Air Jordan shoes.

Crafted with black leather, the upper boasts slight touches of fire red. The heel tab features a red and green accent to bring contrast to the black color palette. The grey sole system complements the whole color palette pretty well.

Price: $ 82.97 (Nike)

7) Jordan ADG 5 Golf Shoes

Jordan's ADG lineup became a staple among the golfer and its fifth iteration became a coveted one due to its design. The ADG 5 golf sneaker updated its flairs with ample toe room.

The sneaker is crafted with full-length formula 23 foam, providing responsiveness. On the other hand rubber cleats are responsible for the multidirectional cleats. This black Air Jordan sneaker enhances an alluring design in a black and red color palette.

The red outsole complements the black upper while the metallic silver midsole brings a poise between the two. The stitches at the eyestays in fire red enhance a quirky flair to the sneakers.

Price: $195 (Nike)

In the pool of the myriad black Air Jordan sneakers, these are some of the coveted ones. However, one can explore more sneakers in the official Nike and Jordan brands. Also, websites like StockX, eBay, Footlocker, etc retail Jordan sneakers.

