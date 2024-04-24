Incorporating the best golf shoes in your collection will offer traction, stability, and support to ensure a good golfing experience. Other factors to consider for these shoes are the elasticity and the type of golf course to be used. For example, spikeless golf shoes are relatively more flexible than other golf shoes and are said to be more appropriate for wet conditions.

Moreover, golf shoes are built with stabilizers along the arches to prevent the feet from sliding to the right and left during play and to ensure the golfer strikes the ball as intended. Bearing all these qualities in mind, footwear brands have released various silhouettes to suit preferences and golf courses.

Note: The list below reflects the writer's opinion only. Let us know in the comments if we missed out on other silhouettes.

6 Best Golf shoes to invest in 2024

Puma GS-FAST

G/FORE Men's Gallinvan2R Tuxedo

Adidas Tour360 24

Nike Air Pegasus '89 G

Under Armor Men's Drive Pro

FootJoy Men's Pro/SLX

1.Puma GS-FAST

The Puma GS-FAST (Image via Puma)

The Puma GS-FAST is crafted from microfiber leather, TPU, and carbon rubber materials. The shoes come in a white and ash colorway, featuring a seam-sealed upper with microfiber leather. Other features include a foam sock liner, Fusion Fame midsole, golf traction carbon rubber outsole, and lace closure.

According to the brand description, this pair was inspired by Puma's popular running shoe silhouette and its waterproof feature, ensuring your feet stay dry all day while providing a locked-in supportive feel.

This pair is on sale for $99 on the brand's online store instead of the previous $130.

2. G/FORE Men's Gallinvan2R Tuxedo

The G/FORE Men's Gallinvan2R Tuxedo (Image via G/FORE)

The brand describes the GFORE Gallinvan2R as a combination of the modern performance details of MG4+'S with the Gallivanter's classic silhouette.

The pair is reportedly crafted from TPU, silicone, nylon, spandex, rubber, and EVA materials. It comes in a white and black colorway. The low-cut silhouette features a waterproof upper, piece dual-density 3D molded heel cup, antimicrobial mesh lining, and cushioned interior. Other details include lace closures, auxetic lattice midsoles, and an integrated rubber cleat system.

According to the brand description, this pair is lightweight, comfortable, and stable. It sells for $175 on the brand's online store.

3. Adidas Tour360 24

The Adidas Tour360 24 (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas Tour360 24 is presented in a black and white colorway and features a waterproof leather upper with three white Adidas signature stripes at the side, a low-cut silhouette, and black lace closure. The pair also has an INSITE sock liner, Lightstrike cushioning, torsion bridge, and seven-spike TPU outsole.

According to the brand description, this pair of golf shoes is made for dedicated golfers and tournament plays as it gives enhanced hold, support, cushioning, and stability.

This pair sells for $200 on the brand's online store.

4. Nike Air Pegasus '89 G

The Nike Air Pegasus '89 G (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Pegasus 89 G comprises mesh, synthetic leather, and rubber materials. It comes in a swan, black, neutral grey, and medium grey colorway. The low-cut silhouette reportedly features a hidden Zoom Air unit, two layers of supportive foam in the midsole, and a mesh upper with synthetic leather overlays.

According to Nike, the pair comes with an elevated wet rubber integrated traction pattern that was inspired by the original Peg '89 to offer grip in any weather condition.

The pair sells for $120 on the brand's online store.

5. Under Armor Men's Drive Pro

The Under Armor Men's Drive Pro (Image via Amazon)

This pair of golf shoes from Under Armour is crafted from rubber material and comes in a mod gray, capri, and midnight navy colorway. The low-cut silhouette reportedly features energy-returning UA HOVR foam and UA swing support system for smarter traction.

According to the brand, the Hybrid TRU rubber outsole with strategically placed flex grooves guides the foot's natural motion during swinging.

This pair of golf shoes sells for $150 on Amazon.

6. FootJoy Men's Pro/SLX

The FootJoy Men's Pro/SLX (Image via Amazon)

The FootJoy Pro/SLX is made from leather and thermoplastic elastomers. It comes in a grey, black, blue, green, and white colorway and features a waterproof leather upper.

According to the brand description, the StratoFoam lightweight midsole cushioning, molded carbon inserts, molded X25 FitBed, and OrthoLite X25 sock liner maximize underfoot comfort and increase energy return. It also has a 3D X-Wing heel, 3D molded ankle collar, and lace closure.

These golf shoes sell for $219.99 on Amazon.

These silhouettes are regarded as performance golf shoes that deliver good golfing experience.

Read More

8 Best hiking shoes for women in 2024

8 Best workout shoes for women in 2024

Adidas x A Bathing Ape announces launch of collaborative adidas N BAPE sneakers

Nike x Patta announces the launch of a collaborative running team collection

Luka Dončić x Jordan Brand unveils latest Jordan Luka 3 signature shoe

Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Artisanal Red basketball shoes: Features explored

Tissot collaborates with Wilson and the WNBA to launch the first official watch