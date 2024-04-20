Hiking shoes can make or mar a hiking experience, as they play a crucial role in determining the duration and comfort of expeditions. Ideal hiking shoes are versatile, capable of traversing various terrains, and provide a snug fit without being too tight. Additionally, they should offer stability, support, and act as shock absorbers to prevent foot injuries.

Hiking shoes should prioritize lightweight construction while offering speed, support, and ankle protection. Furthermore, they should feature adequate resistance to slipping to ensure safety on uneven surfaces. Certain hiking shoes have garnered praise and good reviews from experts and consumers. Check out some of the best hiking shoes for women below.

The list below reflects the writer’s opinion only. Let us know in the comments if we missed some of your favorites.

8 Best hiking shoes for women in 2024

Selecting an ideal hiking shoe can be a challenging task. To simplify this process, we have selected some hiking shoes that one can consider.

Salomon X Ultra 4

Danner Trail 2650

Merrell Women's Speed Eco

Lowa Renegade GTX

La Sportiva TX Hike Mid Leather GTX

Adidas Terrex AX4 Mid Gore-Tex

On Cloud Horizon

Hoka Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running shoes

1) Salomon X Ultra 4

The Salomon X Ultra 4 (Image via Salomon)

Constructed from textile, synthetic, and rubber materials, this shoe is available in a black and grey colorway. According to the brand description, the low-top silhouette features a cradling anatomical design with a soft cuff, a lower-density Advanced Chassis, and a grippy outsole for traction.

According to expert reviews, this pair is good for both mixed terrain and alpine terrain. Additionally, it features a Quicklace lacing system and is priced at $105 on the Salomon online store.

2) Danner Trail 2650

The Danner Trail 2650 (Image via Rei)

The Danner Trail 2650 is crafted from suede, leather, textile, and rubber materials and is available in a bronze and wheat colorway. According to the brand's website, these shoes boast a durable yet lightweight suede and textile upper, enhancing breathability.

These hiking boots feature mesh linings, EVA PlyoGo midsoles, OrthoLite footbeds, Trailguard TPU shanks, Vibram 460 outsoles, and a Vibram Megagrip compound that ensures a resilient and tight grip on wet and dry surfaces.

This pair is available for purchase at $169.95 on the Rei online store.

3) Merrell Women's Speed Eco

The Merrell Women's Speed Eco (Image via Merrell store)

The Merrell women’s Speed Eco is supposedly crafted from recycled materials and is available in a light blue and off-white colorway. Designed in a low-top silhouette, this pair features an EVA footbed, a light blue recycled Jacquard upper, a recycled rubber outsole, and recycled laces.

According to the brand's description, the hiking boots feature recycled mesh lining, a heel loop for ease of entry, and bellows on the tongue to keep out debris. This pair is priced at $100 on the Merrell online store.

4) Lowa Renegade GTX

The Lowa Renegade GTX (Image via Rei)

The Lowa Renegade GTX is crafted from leather and comes in a brown colorway. The shoes boast a Derby-cut design, which reportedly fits a wide variety of feet.

According to the brand's description, the pair features a brown Nubuck leather upper, waterproof Gore-Tex linings, a padded and gusseted tongue, double injection DuraPU midsoles, and Vibram Eva rubber outsoles.

The brand also describes the pair as suitable for long hikes and weekend backpacking. It is priced at $255 on the Rei online store.

5) La Sportiva TX Hike Mid Leather GTX

The La Sportiva TX Hike Mid Leather GTX (Image via Rei)

The La Sportiva TX boots sport a carbon gray and lagoon blue colorway. Crafted from leather, this pair comes in a mid-top silhouette and features a grey Nubuck leather upper with touches of lagoon blue.

According to the brand's description, the hiking boots are fitted with GORE-TEX waterproof membranes, TPU Transkinetic EVO heel stabilizers, and Vibram Ecostep EVO outsoles featuring an impact brake system and trail bite.

This pair is available for purchase at $199 on the Rei online store.

6) Adidas Terrex AX4 Mid Gore-Tex

The Adidas Terrex AX4 Mid Gore-Tex (Image via Adidas)

These Adidas hiking shoes are available in a black, fig, and green spark colorway. According to the brand's description, the mid-top shoes feature an upper with a bonded waterproof GORE-TEX membrane, gusseted tongue, and ankle height cuff.

The continental rubber outsole supposedly ensures a good grip on any type of terrain, from rocky to wet to loose to dusty trails. This pair is made with at least 50% recycled materials and is available for $140 on the Adidas online store.

7) On Cloud Horizon

The On Cloud Horizon (Image via On)

These hiking shoes are available in a fog and mahogany colorway, showcasing a low-top silhouette. According to the brand's description, the pair features CloudTec Phase technology, a Missiongrip rubber outsole, Helion super foam for cushioned landings, lightweight construction, and a flexible engineered mesh upper.

This pair reportedly contains about 88% recycled polyester and is suitable for streets and mountains alike. It is priced at $169.99 on On.com.

8) Hoka Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running shoes

The Hoka Speedgoat 5 Trail-Running shoes (Image via Rei)

The Hoka trail running shoes are dressed in a cream and sandstone colorway. As per the brand's description, the low-top silhouette features a stacked height and a Vibram Megagrip outsole with a traction lug for easy movement on uneven surfaces.

Additionally, the hiking shoes are said to feature heel pull aids, recycled polyester laces, and EVA sockliners. This pair is available for purchase at $155 on the Rei online store.

These hiking shoes offer options for women seeking reliable footwear for outdoor adventures. They have been tested by experts to be suitable for adventurous and active sportswomen.

