7 Best Air Jordan 4 sneakers under $300 to purchase in 2024

Air Jordan 4 sneakers stand tall as an icon in the sneaker culture. With its timeless design, innovative technology, and cultural significance, the Air Jordan 4 sneaker continues to captivate sneaker enthusiasts worldwide.

As we step into 2024, the enthusiasm around the Air Jordan 4 sneaker remains as strong as ever, offering a variety of options for both seasoned collectors and newcomers alike.

This article will showcase affordable luxury with the seven best Air Jordan 4 sneakers available for under $300. From classic colorways that pay homage to MJ's legacy on the court to modern iterations that push the boundaries of style and performance, these selections retain the essence of the Air Jordan brand while remaining accessible to enthusiasts with varying budgets.

Disclaimer: This article reflects only the writer's opinions. Please tell us if we missed anything in the comments.

Best Air Jordan 4 sneakers under $300

Air Jordan 4 "Bred" (Black/Cement Grey-Fire Red)

Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement"

Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue"

Air Jordan 4 "Fire Red"

Air Jordan 4 "Cool Grey"

Air Jordan 4 "Oreo" (Black/Tech Grey)

Air Jordan 4 "Royalty"

1) Air Jordan 4 "Bred" (Black/Cement Grey-Fire Red)

Air Jordan 4 "Bred" (Image via Stockx)

The Air Jordan 4 "Bred" is an iconic Air Jordan 4 sneaker with a black nubuck upper with cement grey and fire red accents. Originally released in 1989, it has since become one of the most sought-after Air Jordan models.

These Air Jordan 4 sneakers have a timeless design that never goes out of style. High-quality materials ensure durability and comfort. The versatile color scheme pairs well with various outfits.

The sneaker has limited availability due to high demand. Prices can be inflated on the resale market. You can find the Air Jordan 4 "Bred" at select retailers, Nike's official website, and reselling platforms like StockX or GOAT. Depending on size and condition, prices typically range from $200 to $300.

2) Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement"

Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" (Image via Crepdog Crew)

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" features a white leather upper with cement grey and fire red accents. It first debuted in 1989 alongside the "Bred" colorway and has remained a beloved classic ever since.

These Air Jordan 4 sneakers are clean and have an iconic colorway that exudes sophistication. Premium leather construction offers durability and style. Visible Air cushioning in the heel provides responsive comfort.

Susceptible to dirt and stains due to the predominantly white upper. Limited availability, especially for certain sizes. Look for the Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement" at authorized Jordan Brand retailers, Nike's official website, and online marketplaces such as StockX or GOAT. Prices typically range from $200 to $300, depending on size and condition.

3) Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue"

Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" (Image via Mainstreet)

The Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" features a white leather upper with military blue and grey accents. Originally released in 1989, this colorway is known for its crisp and clean aesthetic.

These Air Jordan 4 sneakers have a classic color scheme with a touch of military-inspired flair. High-quality construction ensures longevity—visible Air cushioning in the heel for comfort and support.

The sneaker has limited availability due to being a retro release. Prices may vary depending on size and condition. You can find the Air Jordan 4 "Military Blue" at select Jordan Brand retailers, Nike's official website, and online marketplaces like StockX or GOAT. Prices typically range from $200 to $300, depending on size and condition.

4) Air Jordan 4 "Fire Red"

Air Jordan 4 "Fire Red" (Image via Nike)

The Nike Air Jordan 4 "Fire Red" features a white leather upper with fire red accents and black detailing. Originally released in 1989, it's known for its striking color blocking and iconic Jumpman logo on the heel.

These Air Jordan 4 sneakers have an eye-catching colorway that stands out. Premium materials ensure durability and comfort—classic design with retro appeal.

Limited availability due to high demand. Prices may be inflated on the resale market. Look for the Air Jordan 4 "Fire Red" at authorized Jordan Brand retailers, Nike's official website, and online marketplaces such as StockX or GOAT. Prices typically range from $200 to $300, depending on size and condition.

5) Air Jordan 4 "Cool Grey"

Air Jordan 4 "Cool Grey" (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 4 "Cool Grey" features a sleek and understated colorway with a mix of cool grey tones. It boasts a nubuck upper with hits of matte black on the wings, mesh netting, and outsole, giving it a modern yet timeless look.

These Air Jordan 4 sneakers have a versatile color scheme that complements a variety of outfits. Premium materials ensure durability and comfort. Classic silhouette with a contemporary twist.

Limited availability due to being a retro release. You can find the Air Jordan 4 "Cool Grey" at select Jordan Brand retailers, Nike's official website, and online marketplaces like StockX or GOAT. Depending on size and condition, prices typically range from $200 to $300.

6) Air Jordan 4 "Oreo" (Black/Tech Grey)

Air Jordan 4 "Oreo" (Black/Tech Grey) (Image via Hypefly)

The Air Jordan 4 "Oreo" features a black suede and mesh upper with speckled "Oreo" detailing on the midsole and heel tab. The combination of black and tech grey gives it a modern and edgy aesthetic.

These Air Jordan 4 sneakers have a unique colorway that stands out from traditional Air Jordan 4 releases. Premium materials offer durability and comfort. Speckled detailing adds a subtle touch of flair.

Limited availability may make it challenging to find in certain sizes. Prices may fluctuate on the resale market. Look for the Air Jordan 4 "Oreo" at authorized Jordan Brand retailers, Nike's official website, and online marketplaces such as StockX or GOAT. Depending on size and condition, prices typically range from $200 to $300.

7) Air Jordan 4 "Royalty"

Air Jordan 4 "Royalty" (Image via Farfetch)

The Air Jordan 4 "Royalty" features a luxurious take on the classic silhouette with a black suede upper and gold accents throughout. It exudes a regal vibe with its premium materials and color scheme, making it a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

These Air Jordan 4 sneakers have premium materials, including suede and metallic gold detailing, offering a luxurious aesthetic. The unique colorway sets it apart from traditional Air Jordan 4 releases—a classic silhouette with a modern and sophisticated twist.

Limited availability due to being a retro release. Prices may vary depending on size and condition, potentially making acquiring more expensive. You can find the Air Jordan 4 "Royalty" at select Jordan Brand retailers, Nike's official website, and online marketplaces like StockX or GOAT. Prices typically range from $200 to $300, depending on size and condition.

As we wrap up our exploration of the seven best Air Jordan 4 sneakers available for under $300, it's evident that these selections represent a fusion of affordability and luxury. From the timeless allure of the "Bred" and "White Cement" colorways to the bold statements made by modern designs, each pair holds the value of the Air Jordan brand.

Looking ahead, the enduring legacy of Michael Jordan ensures that the Air Jordan 4 sneakers will remain a symbol of style and innovation in the ever-changing landscape of sneaker culture. So, step into your kicks, hit the streets, and leave your mark with a pair of Air Jordan 4s that resonate with your unique style and personality.