Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers are easily some of the most popular basketball shoe silhouettes in the world. The shoes were designed for Michael Jordan when he played for the Chicago Bulls in 1984.

The shoes, designed by Peter Moore, Tinker Hatfield, and Bruce Kilgore, were released to the public in 1985. They made history for their bold and rule-defying colors and also as the first signature basketball shoe silhouette.

Over the years, the OG Air Jordans have been re-released in different designs and colorways to meet the unwavering demands of dedicated sneakerheads. 2024 has seen the OG Air Jordans in both old and new designs. Check out some of the best releases below.

6 Best Nike Air Jordan 1 sneakers released in 2024

1) Yellow Ochre

The Yellow Ochre (Image via StockX)

The 2024 edition of the Yellow Ochre celebrates the Air Jordan legacy in vibrant hues. The sneakers are dressed in a yellow ochre, sail, and black colorway and feature a white leather upper with yellow and black overlays and a stitched-on black Swoosh logo on the sides.

The pair also comes with a high-top silhouette, padded collars, Nike Air sole units, white midsoles, and a yellow rubber outsole that provides traction. The Air Jordan 1 sneakers retail for $86 on Stock X and were first available on January 13, 2024.

2) Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year (Image via StockX)

This silhouette celebrates the Chinese Year of the Dragon. The Air Jordan 1 sneakers feature patent gold leather on the upper area, contrasted by white leather and a green Swoosh logo.

Crafted from leather, satin, and rubber materials, the sneakers feature padded collars with satin linings, low-top construction, red depictions of dragon scales on the heel tab, and and an Air Jordan logo set off in yellow on the tongue. The Air Jordan 1 sneakers were released on January 24, 2024, and sold for $86 on Stock X.

3) Metallic Gold

The Metallic Gold (Image via StockX)

The Air Jordan Metallic Gold was released on February 14, 2024, exclusively for women. The sneakers are draped in a white, gum-light brown, and metallic gold colorway.

The design features a white leather upper with a metallic gold Swoosh logo on the sides and gold accents on the collar and Jordan wings. Other key details include gold-tone lace charms hanging from metal chains, white midsoles, brown rubber outsoles, and lace-type closures. The Air Jordan 1 sneakers sell for $83 on Stock X.

4) Black and White

The Black and White (Image via StockX)

The Black/White edition offers a classic treatment to Michael Jordan's rookie design. The pair of AJ1 retros is crafted from leather and rubber materials, dressed in a black and white colorway, and features a high-top construction, a black upper with white overlays, and a white Swoosh logo on the sides.

The Jordan wings are set in black, contrasting with the white padded ankle collar. Other details include perforations on the toe, a white midsole, Nike Air sole units in the heel, lace-type closure, and a black rubber outsole. Retailing for $96 on Stock X, the Air Jordan 1 sneakers were first offered on February 24, 2024.

5) Green Glow

Nike describes the Green Glow colorway as a fusion of the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette with a modern aesthetic. The sneakers are made from rubber and are presented in a white, black, and green colorway.

The mint green leather upper is set against black and white on the sides, laces, and the Swoosh logo. The Air Jordan logo is also set in black against a green background.

The Air Jordan 1 sneakers also come with a high-cut construction, padded ankle collars, perforations on the toe, a white midsole, a green rubber outsole that provides traction, and lace-type closure. The Green Glow was released on April 20, 2024, and is available for $103 on Stock X.

6) Air Jordan 1 OG Low x Trophy Room Away

This Air Jordan 1 silhouette is the brainchild of the March 21, 2024, collaboration between the Air Jordan brand and Trophy Room, a sneaker store founded by Michael Jordan's son. The sneakers feature a color palette for their creation.

Crafted from leather, textile, and rubber materials, this pair comes in a white, red, and black colorway. It features a low-cut construction, a white leather upper with red satin and black overlays, and an embroidered black Swoosh logo on the sides.

The Air Jordan 1 sneakers also come with off-white midsoles, lace-type closures, perforations on the toes, and red outsoles that provide traction. It costs $246 on Stock X to purchase the Air Jordan 1.

Some of these Air Jordan 1 sneakers are sold out on Nike, attesting to the hype and anticipation around them.

