7 Most expensive Basketball shoes of all time 

Expensive basketball shoes are sometimes sold for millions, and they have beautiful stories wrapped up with their creation. These expensive basketball shoes transcended the court and became coveted collector's items, status symbols, and even works of art.

From the iconic Air Jordans to limited-edition collaborations, expensive basketball shoes hold a special place in sneaker culture. But for some, the desire for exclusivity reaches stratospheric heights, with certain pairs fetching extravagant sums at auctions.

Expand Tweet

While performance remains a key consideration for professional athletes, the market for the most expensive basketball shoes often prioritizes historical significance. These sneakers are often game-worn by legendary players, prototypes never released to the public, or limited-edition collaborations with coveted designers.

The basketball shoes listed below are worn by coveted basketball players during celebratory matches or are famous collaborations between artists and the brands.

Note: This article purely reflects the writer's opinions. Please let us know in the comments what other basketball shoes could be on this list.

7 most expensive Basketball shoes ever

Collecting basketball shoes as memorabilia is a popular hobby. These are the 7 most expensive basketball shoes ever:

Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordan 10’s - $2,100,000

Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” - $126,000

Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Prototype’ - $1,800,000

Michael Jordan’s NBA Finals Game Worn Air Jordan 6’s - $252,000

Michael Jordan’s Olympic Game Worn Converse Fastbreak’s- $190,373

Buscemi 100 MM Diamond Sneakers - $132,000

Nike Air Force 1 'Entourage x Undefeated x Fukijama Gold - $82,000

1) Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordan 10’s - $2,100,000

Expand Tweet

The Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordan 10 might be the most expensive basketball shoe ever made, but it wouldn't be your first pick for playing an actual game. Weighing in at a hefty 100 pounds due to its solid 24k gold construction, these shoes are more for show than for shooting hoops.

The Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordan 10 is a collector's piece. It's a perfect replica of the original Air Jordan 10 design, with all the classic details recreated in solid gold. This includes the iconic Air Jordan logo on the heel, the "Jordan 23" on the tongue, and even the tread pattern on the sole. It's a dazzling display of craftsmanship and a testament to the heights sneaker collecting can reach.

2) Air Jordan 8 “Playoffs” - $126,000

Expand Tweet

While the "Playoffs" Air Jordan 8 might not be the most sought-after for peak performance on the court today, it did have some innovative features back in its prime. The design supposedly had a neoprene inner bootie for a snug and comfortable fit, crucial for quick movements and ankle support. Additionally, the midsole offered decent cushioning for impact absorption during jumps and landings.

However, the true spotlight of the Air Jordan 8 "Playoffs" lies in its aesthetics. This shoe is a trip down memory lane for sneakerheads. Released in 1993 during Michael Jordan's legendary championship run with the Chicago Bulls, it features a premium black nubuck upper with contrasting hits of red and white.

This makes it reminiscent of the Bulls' colors. The iconic details include crossover straps and a chenille Jumpman logo on the tongue, making it a true Jordan signature shoe.

Read more: 7 Best white Nike Air Jordan sneakers of 2024

3) Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Prototype’ - $1,800,000

Nike Air Yeezy 1 ‘Prototype’ (Image via Sotheby's)

The Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype was a collaboration between Kanye West and Nike that pre-dated his signature Yeezy line. While the final design incorporated some basketball elements, this prototype focused more on style than performance.

These expensive basketball shoes have some interesting details. The shoe is crafted from black leather with perforated panels for breathability. It features a midfoot strap for a locked-in fit, a glow-in-the-dark outsole for a unique touch, and a translucent red lace lock. The most recognizable aspect might be the Yeezy forefoot strap and signature "Y" medallion lace locks, which have become synonymous with Kanye's Yeezy brand.

4) Michael Jordan’s NBA Finals Game Worn Air Jordan 6’s - $252,000

Michael Jordan’s NBA Finals Game Worn Air Jordan 6’s (Image via Sotheby's)

Michael Jordan's NBA Finals game-worn Air Jordan 6s hold historical significance. While the technology wouldn't compete with today's shoes, they were top-of-the-line sneakers in 1991, designed for lightweight support and flexibility on the court.

These expensive basketball shoes gained legendary status because Jordan wore them during his first NBA championship run with the Chicago Bulls. The "Black Infrared" colorway, inspired by his Porsche, became iconic. The shoes themselves are likely scuffed and worn, reflecting their journey to basketball history.

5) Michael Jordan’s Olympic Game-Worn Converse Fastbreak’s- $190,373

Expand Tweet

While Michael Jordan's Olympic Converse Fastbreaks wouldn't be considered top-notch for performance by today's standards, they were certainly great for basketball in 1984. Converse was a leading brand at the time, and the Fastbreaks offered good ankle support, a comfortable fit, and a strong outsole for traction on the court. These features were essential for the fast-paced style of play Jordan excelled at.

However, the historical significance of these shoes far outweighs their performance qualities. Worn by a young Michael Jordan during the 1984 Olympics, they represent the last pair he wore in amateur competition and the last time he sported Converse in an official game before his iconic Air Jordan partnership began. These expensive basketball shoes combined with the fact they were autographed and included his orthotic inserts, is what skyrocketed their value to a whopping $190,373 at auction.

6) Buscemi 100 MM Diamond Sneakers - $132,000

Expand Tweet

While the hefty price tag of $132,000 might suggest ultimate performance, the Buscemi 100 MM Diamond Sneakers are not designed for the basketball court. Their focus is on luxury and exclusivity.

Made with premium materials, these expensive basketball shoes have hand-crafted Italian leather and signature 18k gold hardware. The real showstopper appears to be the 11.5 carats of diamonds adorning the shoe.

7) Nike Air Force 1 'Entourage x Undefeated x Fukijama Gold - $82,000

Nike Air Force 1 'Entourage x Undefeated x Fukijama Gold (Image via Sotheby's)

While the Nike Air Force 1 'Entourage x Undefeated x Fukijama Gold' might look amazing, it's not ideal for playing basketball. The stiff leather upper and flat sole don't provide the ankle support and flexibility needed for quick cuts and jumps on the court.

These expensive basketball shoes feature metallic gold leather with laser-etched designs, black leather Swooshes, and special graphics on the tongue and heel referencing the HBO show Entourage.

Read more: 8 Best Nike x LeBron James sneakers in 2023-24 NBA season

When it comes to expensive basketball shoes, the ones listed above are coveted collectibles that are sought after by sneaker enthusiasts. Their bidding prices continue to go up. The alternatives to the above sneakers are available on reselling websites like Stock X.

Read more: How to style basketball shoes for every occasion?