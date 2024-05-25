Every Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low upcoming release

Ever since the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker hit the market, its popularity has skyrocketed within the sneaker community. The renowned American rapper and the Jordan brand have rolled out several versions of the AJ1 Low silhouette over time. Building on this success, the Jumpman label and Scott plan to launch more versions in the coming months.

The Air Jordan 1 Low burst onto the scene in 1985 and swiftly became a sneaker icon. Although Michael Jordan sported the high-top variant in his NBA rookie year, the Low-top version of Air Jordan 1 also gained immense fame for its comfort and everyday flair. Since then, this sneaker has soared in popularity, transcending the basketball court to become a cultural icon.

Travis Scott, renowned for his music and shoe partnerships, has captivated fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike through collaborations with Nike and Jordan Brand. To sustain the fervor, Scott intends to unveil more Jordan Brand collaborations, with a keen focus on the Air Jordan 1 Low, in the months ahead.

7 upcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers

Here's a list of the planned Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers:

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Canary”

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Olive"

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Pale Vanilla”

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Dark Pony”

Travis Scott X Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail/Shy Pink”

Travis Scott X Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown”

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive”

1) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Canary”

The design of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low "Canary" pays tribute to Travis Scott's High School, Elkins High School, in Missouri City, Texas. The shoe's bright yellow hue and other distinctive elements reflect the school's energy and Travis' connection to his origins.

Travis Scott generously gifted 661 pairs of the yet-to-be-released "Canary" Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers to the senior class of 2024. Images of these special shoes circulated widely on social media. The sneaker features Scott's signature flipped Swoosh with a Racer Blue finish on the lateral side.

The white leather upper complements the yellow overlays on the forefoot and heel. The tongue includes a red and black "Nike Air" tag, while each heel tab is adorned with mismatched Cactus Jack and Wings labeling. The silhouette is finished with a classic cupsole, highlighting textured sidewalls in white, and a gum rubber outsole.

The release date for this Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Canary" is confirmed for May 25, 2024. The sneakers will be available in women's sizes and are priced at $150.

2) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Olive"

Another anticipated collaborative sneaker is the Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Olive." The footwear comes in a hue scheme of Sail/Medium Olive/Black/ Muslin, which is consistent with their previous collaborations.

The shoe features a mix of leather and nubuck materials, complemented by mesh tongues and a soft inner lining. The footwear stands out with the backward swoosh on the side. It is further embellished with Cactus Jack branding on the tongue and the rapper's face logos on the heels. The added worn midsole gives a retro vibe to the shoe.

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Black Olive" is expected to release in September 2024. The prices are set at $150 for adult pairs, $60 for preschool pairs, and $50 for toddler pairs.

3) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Pale Vanilla”

The collaborative Air Jordan 1 Low "Pale Vanilla" edition will feature a distinctive combination of leather and suede materials, presented in a Pale Vanilla, Cream, Black, and Muslin color palette.

The color blocking in this collaborative silhouette maintains its unique appeal, with Cactus Jack labeling on the tongue and the rapper's reverse Swoosh on the sides. Additionally, the package includes an extra set of laces for personalization.

Anticipated for release during the holiday season of 2024, the Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Pale Vanilla" is expected to retail at $150 in men's sizing.

4) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Dark Pony”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low "Dark Pony/Pink Oxford" is a women's exclusive shoe, adding to the collection of other editions. The sneaker will feature a striking combination of Dark Pony and Pink Oxford colors. While no leaked photos are available yet, early mockups suggest the sneaker will sport the rapper's distinctive reverse Swoosh and "Nike Air" tongue tags.

Additionally, the heel tabs will feature Cactus Jack and Wings. The design concludes with a rubber sole that comes in two different tones, ensuring a fashionable look and long-lasting quality. This limited-edition drop will come with unique packaging and an additional pair of laces.

Although no specific release date has been announced, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Dark Pony/Pink Oxford" is expected to drop in Spring 2025. The collection will include sizes for women, preschoolers, and toddlers, with prices set at $150, $80, and $65, respectively.

5) Travis Scott X Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Sail/Shy Pink”

Another addition to this list is the duo's Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Sail/Shy Pink" edition. The collaborative features a color scheme of Sail, Shy Pink, and Muslin.

While there are no leaked photos available at the moment, early mock-ups indicate that this AJ 1 Low will include the distinctive inverted Swoosh associated with the Houston rapper, as well as "Nike Air" tongue tags. Besides, the heel tab of each shoe will be decorated with embroidered Cactus Jack and Wings. The design will be completed with a classic two-tone rubber sole.

The release time for this joint Air Jordan 1 Low "Sail/Shy Pink" is set for Spring 2025. The sneaker will be available in sizes for men, preschoolers, and toddlers. The prices for the sneakers will be $150, $80, and $65, respectively.

6) Travis Scott X Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Velvet Brown”

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have announced a new addition to their collaboration: the Air Jordan 1 Low "Velvet Brown" edition. This sneaker features the classic Dark Mocha and Black color scheme.

While no photos have been leaked, early mock-ups suggest that the shoe will boast a high-quality suede construction with perforations on the toe box. The lateral side showcases an oversized backward Swoosh, while the medial side has a standard Swoosh. Travis Scott's signature touches are evident, including the "Cactus Jack" logo on the medial side panel, tongue, and sockliner.

The back heel tabs display stitched logos, with the right shoe displaying the Air Jordan Wings logo and the left shoe featuring Scott's unique, crudely drawn face.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Velvet Brown" is scheduled to release in Spring 2025. Available in men's sizes, it will be priced at $150.

7) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Olive”

The upcoming Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG in "Olive" will feature a color palette of Medium Olive, Black, Sail, and Muslin, giving it a unique aesthetic. The shoe maintains its iconic design with an Olive foundation, paired with Sail overlays and flipped Black Swoosh logos.

The Cactus Jack tongue stamping and Travis Scott's face logos on the heels add distinctive touches that are easily recognizable. The design is completed with an Olive rubber outsole, giving it a vintage look. Enthusiasts will appreciate the additional customization options provided by the co-branded boxes and extra laces.

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Olive" will supposedly release in Spring 2025 at selected Jordan Brand retailers, both in-store and online at Nike.com. The retail price for this pair is predicted to be $150.

The anticipated collaboration between the renowned musician and the Jordan brand has generated significant interest in these upcoming kicks. Upon release, the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low colorways will be available for purchase on the Nike and Jordan brand retail outlets, both online and offline. Interested buyers are advised to keep an eye on the brand's official website for precise release details.

