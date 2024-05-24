7 Best Nike Blazer colorways to try in 2024

Nike Blazer colorways were introduced in the 1970s. They were basketball shoes named after Nike's pro basketball team — the Portland Trail Blazers. Back in the 70s, the Nike Blazer was known for its high-quality materials and construction and became a popular choice for basketball players and skaters. The legacy has persisted, and sneaker enthusiasts continue to invest in Nike Blazer colorways.

Nike continues to develop new basketball shoe technologies for better performance and agility on the court. But the Blazer has remained a favorite since earlier times. In 2005, Nike SB released one of the special Nike Blazer colorways that further solidified its space in the skateboarding and basketball cultures. Here are the seven best Nike Blazer colorways that one can buy in 2024.

This list is curated according to the writer. Please let us know in the comments which other products could be on this list.

7 must-have Nike Blazer colorways

Here are the seven best Nike Blazer colorways one can avail of in 2024.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 White/Peach/Summit White/Pink Oxford colorway

Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Black/Sail/Black/White colorway

Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Premium Black/Black/White/Anthracite colorway

Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT University Blue/University Blue/Summit White/Bicoastal Colorway

Nike Blazer Low Pro Club Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum/University Red/Summit White colorway

Nike Blazer Mid Victory Cedar/Sail/Cedar colorway

Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Photo Blue/Gum Medium Brown/Black/Sail colorway (Women)

1) Nike Blazer Mid '77 White/Peach/Summit White/Pink Oxford colorway

Nike Blazer Mid '77 White/Peach/Summit White/Pink Oxford colorway (Image via Nike)

This is one of the Nike Blazer colorways that comes in accents of white, peach, summit white, and pink oxford. They are classic shoes with a timeless design. The leather upper breaks in nicely and is paired with bold retro branding. They have suede accents that give them a premium look. The exposed foam on the tongue and the midsole gives the shoes a nice, vintage look.

Price: $105 on Nike's official website

2) Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Black/Sail/Black/White colorway

Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Black/Sail/Black/White colorway (Image via Nike)

These shoes are known for their classic simplicity and comfort and are praised when worn on the streets or basketball courts for their comfortable fit. These low-profile style shoes feature luscious suede details and have a retro Swoosh design and a super soft collar.

Price: $90 on Nike's official website

Read more: 7 Best Nike shoes to shop on Amazon in 2024

3) Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Premium Black/Black/White/Anthracite colorway

Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Premium Black/Black/White/Anthracite colorway (Image via Nike)

These Nike Blazer colorways combine classic basketball style with modern skateboarding performance. The sneakers have a durable suede upper for comfort and grip and responsive cushioning for a quick pop off the ground. These shoes are aesthetic as well as functional, making them perfect for everyday wear, the basketball court, or a skating rink.

Price: $100 on Nike's official website

4) Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT University Blue/University Blue/Summit White/Bicoastal Colorway

Nike SB Zoom Blazer Low Pro GT University Blue/University Blue/Summit White/Bicoastal Colorway (Image via Nike)

These Nike Blazer colorways are the new version of the popular skate shoes designed with the ideation of professional skateboarder, Grant Taylor. The new version combines suede and canvas materials for extra endurance. The updated version created by Taylor is also more durable and facilitates high performance.

Price: $85 on Nike's official website

5) Nike Blazer Low Pro Club Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum/University Red/Summit White colorway

Nike Blazer Low Pro Club Wolf Grey/Pure Platinum/University Red/Summit White colorway (Image via Nike)

These low-top sneakers pay tribute to their heritage while stepping into a modern aesthetic. They have an exposed foam on the tongue that maintains a look that every sneaker enthusiast loves. The stitching around the Swoosh and midsole adds a new and tempting touch to the shoe.

Price: $100 on Nike's official website

6) Nike Blazer Mid Victory Cedar/Sail/Cedar colorway

Nike Blazer Mid Victory Cedar/Sail/Cedar colorway (Image via Nike)

Nike Blazer Mid Victory is crafted aesthetically with a subtle update — a slightly raised platform for a modern touch. The concealed laces give the shoes a clean look. The durable canvas or suede upper provides a comfortable and timeless look to the sneakers.

Price: $120 on Nike's official website

7) Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Photo Blue/Gum Medium Brown/Black/Sail colorway (Women)

Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Photo Blue/Gum Medium Brown/Black/Sail colorway (Women) (Image via Nike)

These Nike Blazer sneakers are known for their classic simplicity and comfort. The shoes have a plush collar with durable materials that give them a classic and retro style. The materials of the shoes make them durable and their performance is driven by their comfortable fit as well as aesthetics.

Price: $100 on Nike's official website

Read more: 7 Most expensive Nike Air Force 1 sneakers of 2024

The Nike Blazer's rich history and timeless design make it a versatile wear for any occasion. Whether one is looking for a classic court silhouette or a modern take with updated features, there's a perfect Blazer colorway out there for them. With a wide range of styles and prices to choose from, one is sure to find a pair that fits the budget and personal taste.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback