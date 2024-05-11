Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are arguably Nike's most iconic sneakers. The sneakers were launched in 1982 and marked the introduction of Nike's Air technology into basketball shoe silhouettes.

Designed by Bruce Kilgore, an Aerospace engineer. The sneakers veered away from the conventional herringbone traction pattern and opted for the circular outsole pattern.

Once introduced into the market, the shoes became an instant hit, gathering fans amongst basketball players, sneakerheads, and fashionistas.

Over the years, the Nike Air Force 1 sneakers have undergone reiterations and redesigns, with some of them accompanied by hefty price tags. Check out the most expensive Nike Air Force 1 sneakers available now.

7 Most expensive Nike Air Force 1 sneakers of 2024

Louis Vuitton Monogram Brown Damier Azur

Off White ComplexCon AF100

1World Clot

1 Low PlayStation

'07 'Off-white "Moma"

Louis Vuitton Mid Graffiti

Tiffany and Co.1837 “Friends and Family"

1. Louis Vuitton Monogram Brown Damier Azur

The Louis Vuitton Monogram Brown Damier Azur (Image via Stock X)

The Damier Azur is the brainchild of the collaboration between Nike and Louis Vuitton. The sneakers were released on February 8, 2022, and were sold at a retail price of $2,750.

The kicks are attired in brownish leather fabric with a monogram design and the popular 'XL' logo displayed on the material. The check-patterned fabric is dressed in black and brown hues on the sides, front of the shoes, and on the counter heel.

Contrasting the brownish upper, the laces are placed in off-white with golden highlights on the side of the sneakers, while the whitish midsole and black rubber outsole complete the overall colorway of the sneakers.

The Nike Air Force 1 sneakers sell for $87,860 on stock X.

2. Off White ComplexCon AF100

The Off White ComplexCon AF100 (Image via Stock X)

The Off White Complexcon was released in 2017 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Air Force 1sneaker series. The sneakers feature a whitish leather upper, with black, red, and blue accents visible on the upper and sole of the shoes.

Virgil Abloh's design includes a whitish rubber tag on the upper, displaying the 'Off-white' lettering, alongside the sneaker's release date.

These kicks were originally sold for $150 upon release but currently sell for $20,000 on stock X.

3. 1World Clot

The 1World Clot (Image via Stock X)

The 1 World silhouette was created in 2009 by CLOT's Edison Chen in collaboration with Nike. The limited edition sneakers originally retailed at $350 and featured satin uppers that represented Chinese luck and prosperity.

The reddish upper is highlighted by splashes of black hue on the side swoosh logo, laces, tongue, and interior of the sneakers, extending to the collar and heel tab.

In addition to the color scheme of the sneakers, the midsole is placed in white, with a visible air unit seen around the heel area. The Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are currently priced at $15,000 on stock X.

4. 1 Low PlayStation

The 1 Low PlayStation (Image via Stock X)

The Nike Air Force 1 low 'PlayStation' was birthed by the collaborative effort of PlayStation and Nike in 2006. The sneakers remain one of the most coveted pair of sneakers from the Air Force 1 franchise.

These low-tops feature black-colored patent leather constructed on the upper, with perforated details seen at the front. The multi-color design includes laces dressed in a purple hue, with red, yellow, blue, and white hues strategically embossed on the upper and sole of the sneakers.

The Nike Air Force 1 sneakers sell for $13,000 on Stock X.

5. '07 'Off-white "Moma"

The '07 'Off-white "Moma" (Image via Stock X)

This 2018 release, designed by Virgil Abloh, was launched exclusively at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. The Nike Air Force 1 comes with an upper made from black leather material, detailed by the silvered swoosh logo on the side, the orange-colored tag, and the white hues of the laces.

Other details include Abloh's signature quotation marks, the 'AIR' branding on the midsole, the 'OFf-WHITE' and 'NIKE' lettering on the side of the sneakers.

The Nike Air Force 1 sneakers are currently priced at $10,000 on stock x.

6. Louis Vuitton Mid Graffiti

The Louis Vuitton Mid Graffiti (Image via Stock X)

These mid-top sneakers are products from the creative touches of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton, and Nike. Inspired by street fashion, the sneakers feature a check-patterned synthetic upper, in a brownish color scheme, with a multi-color graffiti design embellished on the side, while the laces and soles are enveloped in grey and white hues, respectively.

Also, the branding details of the kicks include the 'LOUIS VUITTON' and 'AIR' lettering embossed on the tongue in a blue hue.

The Nike Air Force 1 sneakers sell for $9,296 on stock x.

7. Tiffany and Co.1837 “Friends and Family"

The Tiffany and Co.1837 “Friends and Family" (Image via Stock X)

The Nike Air Force 1 low Tiffany and Co. 1837 was released in a limited edition in 2023 and sold for a retail price of $400. The sneakers were designed to celebrate the heritage of Tiffany and co, alongside Nike in the fashion industry.

The shoes combine the sporty aesthetic of Nike with Tiffany & Co's elegance. The Nike Air Force 1 sneakers feature a dichromatic colored upper, made from a blue leather material, accented by the black hue of the laces, swoosh logo, and heel tab while the white hue of the midsole complements the color palette of the upper.

They currently sell for $9,850 on stock X.

These are the most expensive Nike Air Force 1 sneakers of 2024.

