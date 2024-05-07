Nike announces the launch of Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" in 'Black and Varsity Royal' colorway

Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" marks another thrilling release in the world of iconic sneakers. This sneaker continues to celebrate the legacy of Michael Jordan's remarkable '95-'96 championship season, immortalized by its screen time alongside animated legends.

Nike has a long history with basketball and sneaker culture. This athletic brand has pioneered design and innovation since its founding. Nike and the Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" combine aesthetics and performance technology to celebrate decades of history.

Those eager to obtain a pair of these trainers should mark the designated release date and time on their calendars. On May 18, 2024, at 7:30 pm, sneaker enthusiasts will have the chance to own a piece of history with the new 'Black and Varsity Royal' colorway at $190.00. These shoes will be available through select retailers and Nike's official online store.

Nike Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" sneakers: Features explored

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" release includes the single, standout colorway of 'Black and Varsity Royal.'

Design and aesthetics

Chrome Black patent leather overlays contrast with Varsity Royal accents to give the sneaker a polished look. These tiny pops of color brighten the sneaker's monochrome design.

As per the official website of Nike,

"Originally designed by Tinker Hatfield, this low-cut edition honors the legendary design with signature details and classic colors. Subtle bursts of Varsity Royal complement the glossy Black overlays and breezy textiles."

Materials and build

Crafted with high-quality materials, the sneaker includes breezy textiles that ensure comfort and durability. The design stays true to its roots with classic elements that have been revered by sneakerheads for generations.

To understand the history of this pair, the official website states,

"MJ wore the famed shoe throughout his legendary '95-'96 championship season, and this special colorway earned its own stardom on the big screen (among some notable cartoony counterparts)."

Performance features

The Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" is equipped with an icy translucent outsole. This not only adds to the visual impact but also provides excellent traction. The carbon fiber-like underlay and the 'Jumpman Jam' branding on the tongue are significant details that highlight the sneaker's performance capabilities.

Nike further mentions,

"Featuring an icy translucent outsole (with a carbon fiber-like underlay) and "Jumpman Jam" branding on the tongue, the AJ11 is ready to take flight once again. Soaring from half-court for a game-winning dunk? Wouldn't be the first time."

Comfort and durability

The use of breezy textiles and quality leather ensures that the sneaker is both comfortable for everyday wear and durable enough to withstand the demands of both casual and intense use.

Nike announces the launch of Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" in 'Black and Varsity Royal' colorway (Image via Nike)

Iconic styling

The combination of Black and Varsity Royal exudes a classic yet bold aesthetic, making it suitable for various outfits and occasions. Whether it's a casual day out or a more formal ensemble, these sneakers add a touch of class and history.

Nike announces the launch of Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" in 'Black and Varsity Royal' colorway (Image via Nike)

True to its legacy, the Air Jordan 11 Low "Space Jam" remains a top choice for those who value performance. Whether it's sprinting on the basketball court or walking the city streets, these sneakers are built to offer comfort and support.

With its compelling design, high-quality materials, and deep historical roots, this sneaker is a must-have for long-time collectors and new fans.

Priced at $190.00, it offers an opportunity to own a piece of sports and cultural history. Be ready on May 18, 2024, to secure your Air Jordan pair and experience the legacy of one of basketball's greatest icons.