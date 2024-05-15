Skepta x Puma announces The Skope Forever sneakers and athleisure collection

German activewear giant PUMA unveiled its new Skepta x PUMA collection via an official press release on Tuesday, May 14. The collection comprised the duo’s co-designed Skope Forever sneakers and a chic athleisure collection.

The Skepta x PUMA collection is all set to enter the marketplace on May 18, 2024. This entire athleisure collection will be purchasable via puma.com, PUMA flagship stores, and selected PUMA retailers. The prices of its items will vary from €60 to €200.

More details about the latest Skepta x PUMA Skope Forever sneakers and apparel collection

Take a closer look at the Skepta x PUMA Skope Forever sneakers (Image via PUMA)

Having been accepted into the PUMA family as a brand ambassador in 2022, Skepta is now presenting his first collection crafted in collaboration with the renowned brand.

The collection was designed just for Skepta and was based on his one-of-a-kind aesthetic and codes. It contains an understated color palette that focuses on materials such as superior nylon and is contrasted with silver hardware that is inspired by the beginnings of PUMA.

A whole range of apparel, accessories, and an entirely novel footwear design, the PUMA Skope Forever, are included in Skepta and PUMA's first drop, which strikes a balance between history and innovation.

Skepta's unique perspective is added to the collection, which also includes a large portion of PUMA's rich archive. PUMA's T7 tracksuit served as the motivation for the Skepta x PUMA Track Jacket and Track Pants, which together form a coordinated set.

The PUMA x Skepta Track Jacket has been influenced by the T7 tracksuit. The technical vest is characterized by its one-of-a-kind stitching and secret pockets, while the corresponding backpack showcases the same aesthetic. It is designed in a black-on-black colorway and provides a substantial amount of storage space.

Gloves and a cuffless beanie are also included in the first PUMA x Skepta collection, which will complete the assortment of accessories that are offered. The PUMA Skope Forever is a brand-new footwear style that was developed in collaboration with Skepta and PUMA. It was inspired by footwear styles from the early 2000s and shown for the first time in a unique iridescent colorway.

The outer layer is constructed using a mesh underlay that is covered in fluid opalescent panels, while the base for the upper is made up of robust tooling. There is a contrast between the Skope Forever's hidden colorway and the silver highlights that emerge from somewhere beneath it. The tech-luxe design is finished off with a unique PUMA x Skepta emblem that is featured on the tongue.

The sportswear brand’s press release underlined the inspiration for the latest joint collection in the following manner:

“Skepta’s unequalled style and cultural influence collide with PUMA’s rich heritage of sportswear design, creating a groundbreaking collection characterisedby its distinct shapes, unique details and textures. Capturing the mood of the collection itself, the campaign employs light and shadow as primary visual codes, naturally casting the spotlight on Skepta.”

Be on the lookout for the newly created Skepta x PUMA Skope Forever sneakers and apparel collection that will be accessible in the next few days. Those interested in copping this collection are advised to visit the brand’s site for timely alerts on their release.