Wales Bonner x Adidas SS24 Samba “Nappa” collaboration: Item details and features explored

This month, the fashion landscape will witness another remarkable fusion of style and sport through the Wales Bonner x Adidas SS24 Samba “Nappa” collaboration. This partnership between English designer Grace Wales Bonner and athletic giant Adidas introduces a new dimension to their ongoing relationship, focusing on premium materials and unique design twists on classic silhouettes.

The collaboration is part of a larger Spring/Summer 2024 collection that features the Samba sneakers and the SL72 models alongside a range of apparel, including tracksuits and summery tops. Each piece reflects a retro-chic aesthetic, which has become a signature of the Wales Bonner and Adidas partnership, offering both style and comfort.

Available from May 20, the Wales Bonner x Adidas SS24 Samba “Nappa” collaboration will be accessible at selected Adidas Originals retailers and online at adidas.com. Priced at $250, these shoes represent a luxurious yet functional addition to any wardrobe following the essence of high fashion intertwined with athletic functionality.

Wales Bonner x Adidas SS24 Samba “Nappa” collaboration overview

The collection highlights two distinct versions of the iconic Samba shoe, transformed by Wales Bonner’s unique approach to design. The featured Samba “Nappa” models are crafted with premium nappa leather, presenting an upscale take on the traditional athletic shoe.

This iteration is part of a broader range of apparel and accessories that embrace a 70s Euro sportswear vibe, featuring bold color combinations and plush materials.

Detailed Features of the sneakers

Premium materials and design

The Wales Bonner x Adidas SS24 Samba “Nappa” collaboration showcases sneakers made with high-quality nappa leather, known for their softness and durability.

The design incorporates quilted forefeet, adding a touch of luxury and comfort. The heels offer a striking contrast with options in tan tumbled leather or bold blue pony hair, providing a visually appealing aesthetic that stands out.

Colorways and Textures

The sneakers are available in unique bi-color tonal colorways, which creatively juxtapose the smooth nappa leather against vibrant textured materials at the heels. Choices include understated beige or striking green, each paired with contrasting textures that enhance the visual impact of the shoes.

Wales Bonner x Adidas SS24 Samba “Nappa” collaboration (Image via Twitter/@SBDetroit)

Comfort and Functionality

Designed with both fashion and functionality in mind, these sneakers feature a gum sole unit, ensuring reliable traction and durability. While they maintain their sporty origins, the luxurious materials and sophisticated design elements position them as a stylish choice for everyday wear, rather than for competitive sports.

Apparel and accessories

Alongside the sneakers, the Wales Bonner x Adidas SS24 Samba “Nappa” collection offers an array of apparel and accessories.

Highlights include a sleek all-black windbreaker with reflective accents and a chic beige trench coat, perfect for layering over the plaid running shorts or cozy tracksuits available in the collection. Complementary accessories such as bucket hats and leather handbags enhance the overall look, ensuring a cohesive and stylish ensemble.

The collaboration between Wales Bonner and Adidas for the SS24 Samba "Nappa" depicts the dynamic shift between high fashion and athletic apparel.

Through the integration of refined materials and renowned designs, this collaborative effort presents a novel outlook on timeless fashions, catering to the tastes of fashion connoisseurs and athletes alike.

The launch of this collection in retail establishments affirms that it will surpass the anticipations of a wide-ranging demographic, thereby strengthening the lasting heritage of Wales Bonner and Adidas within the perpetually evolving realm of fashion.