Adidas x Helen Kirkum launch new AVRYN and X_PLRBOOST designs

The Adidas x Helen Kirkum collaboration introduces fresh interpretations of the AVRYN and X_PLRBOOST sneakers, showcasing innovative designs that blend everyday functionality with artistic flair. This latest partnership highlights both brands' dedication to redefining sneaker culture by integrating unique, sustainable elements into classic footwear models.

London-based designer Helen Kirkum is well-known for her disassembled sneaker creations, and her unique style is still causing waves in the fashion world. Through the use of unusual materials and processes, her partnership with Adidas elevates the classic shoe design, giving each pair a unique look.

This collaboration represents Kirkum's distinct style as well as Adidas's continuous dedication to cutting-edge and environmentally friendly fashion.

Adidas's web stores and a few select merchants carry the recently released Adidas x Helen Kirkum sneakers for $190. With at least 20 percent recycled components, these updated versions are part of a larger effort to combine environmentally sensitive design with innovative thinking.

Both eco-aware shoppers and sneakerheads are welcome to peruse these exclusive products, which will definitely give any collection a special touch.

In-depth features of the Adidas x Helen Kirkum AVRYN and X_PLRBOOST sneakers

Adidas x Helen Kirkum AVRYN

The Adidas x Helen Kirkum AVRYN reimagines traditional sneaker aesthetics with its attention to detail and commitment to sustainability:

Design innovations

The AVRYN features raw edges and inside-out woven labels, creating a striking look that stands out in the sneaker world.

Sustainable materials

Aligning with environmental goals, the AVRYN incorporates at least 20% recycled materials, reducing its ecological footprint while maintaining high-quality construction.

Adidas x Helen Kirkum X_PLRBOOST

The Adidas x Helen Kirkum X_PLRBOOST introduces a softer, more vibrant approach to sneaker design.

About the usage of recycled materials, Adidas official website states:

"A collaboration with Helen Kirkum Studio, these adidas X_PLRBOOST shoes are made in part with recycled materials — a reflection of the commitment from both the London-based shoe company and adidas. They have a material-mix upper crafted from mesh, neoprene and suede materials, landing on top of a durable rubber outsole. BOOST cushioning and a Torsion System ensures comfort and stability all-day long."

Color and style

This model showcases a lively color palette with hand-drawn Adidas stripes, offering a playful yet sophisticated aesthetic.

Functional details

A triple webbing loop enhances the sneaker’s urban functionality, making it both stylish and practical for daily wear.

Adidas & Helen Kirkum launch new AVRYN and X_PLRBOOST designs (Image via Adidas)

Shared aesthetic and conceptual elements

Both models in the Adidas x Helen Kirkum series are designed to reflect the essence of life’s everyday experiences.

Narrative collage

Elements like scuffed shoes and pocketed receipts are artistically integrated into the design, transforming each sneaker into a narrative collage that tells a unique story.

Personal Touch

Kirkum’s influence is evident in every aspect of the sneakers, from the choice of materials to the final design details, ensuring that each pair feels like a personal artifact rather than just another mass-produced item.

Adidas & Helen Kirkum launch new AVRYN and X_PLRBOOST designs (Image via Adidas)

The Adidas x Helen Kirkum collaboration is more than just a footwear launch; it is a celebration of creativity, sustainability, and personal expression. The redesigned AVRYN and X_PLRBOOST models capture the spirit of modern sneaker culture while pushing the boundaries of traditional design.

By blending Helen Kirkum’s artistic vision with Adidas’ innovation, these sneakers not only make a fashion statement but also reflect a commitment to reducing environmental impact. Available now, these unique designs offer sneaker lovers and fashion-forward consumers a chance to own footwear that truly stands out, both for its style and its story.