Adidas Crazy 1 “Cream White Purple Grey” shoes: Features explored

Adidas, the German activewear company, recently unveiled an all-new variant of its classic Adidas Crazy 1 silhouette. This new colorway of the stated model is decked in a “Cream White Purple Grey” color.

The Adidas Crazy 1 “Cream White Purple Grey” sneakers are all set to enter the shoe marketplace on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 7:00 AM GMT. These shoes will be sold via the online stores of Adidas. They will be marked with a selling price label of $150 per pair.

Features of Adidas Crazy 1 “Cream White Purple Grey” shoes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Adidas Crazy 1 sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Adidas has given a sneak peek at the all-new “Cream White Purple Grey" variation of the Adidas Crazy 1, which is a continuation of the Crazy 1 train.

Trending

With a major emphasis on the Audi TT Roadster as a source of guidance, the design is mainly rendered in off-white creamy tones, with accents of purple and grey found all over. There is a synthetic material that wraps around the shape of the shoe. This material has a debossed Three Stripes marking on the midfoot, and it is distinguished from the shape by a black heel counter.

Take a closer look at the heels and toe areas (Image via Adidas)

The darkish section features a TPU window that, when viewed from below, displays golden touches that resemble the rear tail light of a vehicle.

The Adidas branding is present on the backside of the sole. The tongue combines grey and purple, paired with a pair of grey laces that are a perfect match. An outsole made of gray rubber is combined with a creamy foam midsole located beneath the foot.

The description of the upcoming Adidas Crazy 1 shoes on the brand’s website reads—

"Jump start nostalgia in these retro adidas shoes. Originally released in 2001 and now back for the win, their molded synthetic leather upper with TPU accents takes you back to an era defined by daring athletes and bold design."

It continues as—

"A reinforced toe bumper and lace cage mean you'll get ankle support and durability to spare. The EVA midsole and rubber outsole deliver comfort and grip, while the Torsion System offers stability and traction on any surface. Revive a classic and make it your own."

History of Adidas Crazy 1

Expand Tweet

The introduction of the Adidas Kobe sneaker model marked Kobe Bryant's debut as an Adidas brand ambassador in 2000, under the Adidas THE KOBE label. Following Kobe's transition to Nike after parting ways with Adidas, the Crazy 1 became the new name for Kobe's signature shoe model released by Adidas.

In 2014, the Crazy 1 made a triumphant comeback in an array of hues, and in 2022, it made a triumphant return in a plethora of original iterations and updated designs.

Now, in 2024, the Crazy 1 silhouette seems to make a statement with fresh variations. The sneaker community has already witnessed "White Royal Yellow" and "Magic Beige" colorways in the past few weeks of this year.

Keep an eye on your calendars for the upcoming Adidas Crazy 1 “Cream White Purple Grey” rendition that will be accessible in the coming weeks. Interested readers and sneakerheads are encouraged to stay connected with the brand’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.

Read more:

1) Kyrie Irving x ANTA KAI 1 Playoff sneaker pack: Features explored

2) Nike x Patta announces the launch of a collaborative running team collection

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback