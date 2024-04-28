Dime x Adidas announces a ADI2000 collaboration

The launch of the Dime x Adidas ADI2000 trainers has added a new direction to the sneakerheads' collection. Dime x Adidas has once again captivated the sneaker and skateboarding communities with their latest collaboration. Dime, the skatewear label hailing from Montreal, has teamed up with Adidas to drop a cool new edition of the ADI2000 just in time for Spring 2024. This is the second successful partnership between the two companies. Last year, they launched the Busenitz Vulc II as a result of their collaboration.

The Dime x Adidas ADI2000 sneaker seamlessly mixes modern design elements to the skateboarding style of the early 2000s. This release introduces a fresh colorway that adds a contemporary touch to the classic design. Sneakerheads and skate enthusiasts alike are eager to obtain this new product, which dropped on April 27 for $120 on dimemtl.com and at the Dime Montreal store.

The Dime x Adidas ADI2000 will be available on the ADIDAS Confirmed app on Monday, April 29. This partnership endeavors to appeal not only to devoted Dime and Adidas supporters but also to a contemporary demographic of skateboarders and style-conscious individuals seeking resilient and fashionable footwear.

Features of the Dime x Adidas ADI2000 Collaboration

Enhanced durability for skateboarding

The Dime and Adidas ADI2000 is designed with the needs of skateboarders in mind. The sneaker features infinite panels of material that ensure nearly indestructible durability. This robust construction is complemented by a thick rubber outsole, which provides the necessary support and longevity required for intensive skateboarding.

Premium materials and design

Constructed from premium suede, the ADI2000 offers both luxury and durability. The shoe's aesthetic is defined by its granite color, complemented by a chalk midsole and a traditional rubber gum outsole. The combined effect of these components produces a trainer that is both skateboarding-appropriate and fashionable for daily use.

Dime and Adidas announces a ADI2000 collaboration

Versatile and stylish appearance

One of the key appeals of the Dime x Adidas ADI2000 is its versatility. The sneaker's neutral color scheme enables versatile pairing, accommodating everything from casual streetwear to more sophisticated ensembles. These trainers effortlessly combine aesthetic appeal and functional design, making them ideal for skating or everyday wear.

About the design and build of the Dime x Adidas ADI2000 shoes,

"The ADI2000 shoes are indicated as taking their design inspiration from skate DNA of the early 2000's. So, of course, Dime needed to put that to the test. While board feel is non-existent, they clearly make up for that with nearly indestructible durability, highlighting infinite panels of material neatly stitched over a thick rubber outsole and a strategically placed heel pull. You'll be the one laughing as they nurse their heel bruises while you can land primo and look good doing it."

The Dime x Adidas ADI2000 collaboration is a testament to the enduring appeal of early 2000s skate culture, reimagined for today's fashion and sportswear markets. This skate sneaker combines Dime and Adidas' sleek, understated style with rugged skateboarding functionality.

Dime and Adidas announces a ADI2000 collaboration (Image via Adidas)

The sneaker's neutral color scheme enables versatile pairing, accommodating everything from casual streetwear to more sophisticated ensembles. These trainers effortlessly combine aesthetic appeal and functional design, making them ideal for skating or everyday wear.

The Dime and Adidas ADI2000 is more than just shoes—they're a link between the past and the present, appealing to a broad audience. This collab values both performance and style—thanks to its robust design, high-quality materials, and adaptable aesthetic.