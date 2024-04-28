Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US5-S GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC sneakers: Features explored

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US5-S GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC sneakers mark another successful collaboration between fashion-forward and high-performance sportswear. Famous for his sense of high fashion, Bulgarian fashion designer Kiko Kostadinov continues to have a big effect on the world through his partnership with Japanese brand ASICS, which combines cutting-edge athletic technology with elegant designs.

The new Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US5-S GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC sneakers are set to debut next month, featuring two dynamic colorways. First partnering with ASICS in 2018, the upcoming collaboration will unveil shoes that will excel both on the runway and on the tracks. Arriving on May 10, 2024, these sneakers will only be sold at a few offline and online stores with a price tag of $250 USD.

Features of the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US5-S GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC sneakers

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US5-S GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC sneakers (Image via Asics)

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US5-S GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC sneakers, in olive & green and navy & purple colorways, build upon the foundation of the classic GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC model, introducing several innovative changes that enhance both functionality and aesthetic appeal. Notably, a looping pull tab on the tongue improves utility and adds a futuristic edge to the sneakers while also making them easier to wear.

A significant update to these sneakers is the redesigned upper. The lateral ASICS logo has been extended to connect with the collar, altering the visual dynamics of the shoe's side profile. This change not only improves the shoe’s appearance but also bolsters its structural integrity.

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US5-S GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC sneakers (Image via Asics)

The back of the upper has been opened up, incorporating a ventilated mesh that spans from the toe to the heel across the counter, increasing breathability and comfort.

As per the brand website's description of these sneakers,

"This collection draws inspiration from various material environments (Brandishing, Lucent Gloss, Soft and Hard Frames, and Pattern Tessellations) that juxtapose one another. These influences harmoniously balance the ideas of symmetry, repetition, geometry, and the beauty of imperfection."

The color palettes reference themes surrounding subverted shadows, new neutrals, and pastel touches. Each theme is influenced by: the sublime descent into the darkest shades, sensations of serenity, and complementary hues involving tints.

Also Read: Jimmy Choo x Malbon Golf launches 'Hole-In-One' collection

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US5-S GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC sneakers (Image via Asics)

Modern materials and construction methods are used in the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US5-S GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC sneakers, carrying on ASICS' heritage of incorporating cutting-edge technology into footwear.

The design changes improve the shoe's overall performance in addition to satisfying aesthetic tastes, making it appropriate for both casual wearers and professional sportsmen looking for comfort and durability.

The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS US5-S GEL-QUANTUM KINETIC sneakers signify the ultimate level of collaboration between fashion design and sports technology, offering an exemplary fusion of style and functionality. This latest release not only continues the tradition of innovation associated with the Kostadinov label and ASICS brand but also sets new standards in the sneaker industry.

These sneakers, with their improved performance qualities and futuristic design aspects, are sure to make an impression in the fashion and sports worlds. They are anticipated to be a must-have for anyone who appreciates the fusion of cutting-edge design and athletic performance when they arrive on store shelves next month.