Every Nike Air Max sneakers launching in March 2024

Nike Air Max sneakers, one of the revolutionary footwear from the brand, began to cater to sneakerheads in 1987. The mastermind behind the design Tinker Hatfield incorporated the Air cushion technology to update the sneakers' innovation.

Just like any other month, March 2024 is preparing to deliver an assortment of footwear. Also, on March 26, 2024, the Air Max Day becomes a notable reason for several launches. On occasions like Easter or Women's Day, Nike has garnered some shoes to launch, which are listed below.

DN "All Night", and other Nike Air Max sneakers to be launched in March 2024

1) Nike Air Max 1'86 Summit " White Phantom"

In March, an artistic iteration from Air Max 1, offered a muted tonal footwear to the sneakerheads. The sneaker incorporates the marble theme, creating an imperfection appeal on the sneakers.

With the suede swoosh profile, the sneakers embrace monochromatic hues which were complemented by a white sole unit. Fully infused with artistic flairs, these sneakers have a cool insole with the note " Please do not step on the art", making the footwear more enticing.

Nike Air Max 1' 86 Summit " White Phantom" will arrive on shoe shelves on March 9, 2024. People can get them from the Nike website and other selected retailers for $170.

2) Nike Air Max DN "All Night"

In March 2024, another iteration of Nike Air max DN ( Dynamic Air) in the "All Night" colorway is coming. The sneakers are dressed in a dark grey color and Anthracite, creating a dark allure while the light crimson adds contrast.

On the mesh upper, the overlays enhance durability and flexibility, including the modern tweaks on retro design. One of the notable features of Air Max DN is the heeled sole unit.

The four pods on the midsole and the cushioned heel added flexibility to the sneakers while the toe cap and heel overlay provide more support to the sneakers. The sneakers are slated to be released on March 26, 2024, with a price tag of $160.

3) Nike Air Max Dn "Volt"

Another iteration from the Air Max DN lineup will land in March, dressing up in an electric bolt colorway. The combination of metal silver with yellow and green provides a modern touch to the classic running shoe from 1995.

The sneakers are decked up in a yellow-green mesh upper, complemented by a silver sole unit. The air pods are kept transparent, through which the air unit can be seen. These sneakers are expected to be launched on March 26, 2024, with a price tag of $ 160.

4) Nike Air Max 1 " Cacao Wow"

The "Cacao Wow" colorway of Air Max 1 incorporates the earthy tonal color palate, offering nude shade footwear. The sneakers boast premium materials which augments its quality as well.

The upper features tan-hued nubuck leather on the mid-foot and heel while the mesh material covers the toe section. The hairy suede material boats on the eye stays and heel wraps. The white sole unit rounds off the look.

On March 1, the sneakers will hit the shoe market with a price point of $150.

5) Nike Air Max 90 Futura You Deserve Flowers sneakers

On Women's Day, Air Max will introduce another iteration in white, naming it "You Deserve Flowers". To commemorate the day, the sneakers are designed with floral prints all over the upper, keeping the color tone white and grey.

Boasted in a leather upper, the sneakers incorporate a tiny rose embellishment on the heel, aligning the theme of flowers. On the other hand, the insole is etched with the text " You Deserve Flowers" in red, underscoring the philosophical aspects of the brand.

On March 8, 2024, this iteration will be live on the Nike store with a price point of $160.

Apart from these sneakers, Nike has prepared several other sneakers for March. Sneakers like Air Max 1 "Easter Celebration", "Golf Royal" and many others. To get these sneakers, one can check out the SNKRS app and other selected retail stores.