Korn x Adidas Campus 2 sneakers: Features explored

Adidas is once again making headlines with Korn x Adidas Campus 2 sneakers. This launch marks the continuation of a fruitful collaboration with the iconic American nu-metal band, KoRn. Building on the legacy of the earlier Adidas Originals Campus 00s and Supermodified models, the new Campus 2.0 offers fans and sneakerheads a fresh iteration to enjoy.

The partnership between Adidas and KoRn has a rich history, one that beautifully connects music and fashion. Their previous collaborations have been well-received, known for blending unique band elements with classic sneaker designs.

The Korn x Adidas Campus 2 sneakers are a direct result of this ongoing collaboration, presenting a design that stays true to both Adidas' aesthetic and KoRn’s distinctive style.

Interested buyers should wait for some time as these sneakers are set to hit select retail stores and online platforms soon. Following a unique mix of style and music history, they are a must-have for collectors and fans. The price range is $120, available from May 15 onwards.

Features of the Korn x Adidas Campus 2 Sneakers

Korn x Adidas Campus 2 Sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Design and material

The Korn x Adidas Campus 2 sneakers maintain the iconic look that fans expect. The upper is crafted from dark gray hairy suede, providing a textured yet sleek appearance. This is complemented by white leather Three Stripes on each side, enhancing the visual contrast.

Color and accents

Detailing is key in the design of these sneakers. The white leather extends to the heel counter and the lining of the heel tab, while the tongue features embroidery that alternates between the Adidas logo and KoRn’s name, depending on the foot. A striking gold-tone “Campus” label adorns the side, adding a touch of luxury.

Korn and Adidas Campus 2 Sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Special Features

A nod to KoRn’s musical heritage, a neon green “A.D.I.D.A.S.” imprint is hidden on the inside of the tongue, referencing both the brand and a notable 1996 track from the band. This small but significant detail underscores the deep connection between the collaborators.

According to the brand website, the KoRn x Adidas campus shoes have textile lining:

"Steeped in history, these adidas shoes commemorate our brand's longstanding connection to alt metal band Korn. Their premium vintage-style suede upper and classic silhouette evoke the retro cool these sneakers are known for. But look closer and you'll see the Campus font takes on the life of the band's signature hand-drawn lettering. A guitar pick lace jewel signs off the look, paying homage to this pair's musical influence."

Additional Accessories

Korn and Adidas Campus 2 Sneakers (Image via Adidas)

Each pair of Korn x Adidas Campus 2 sneakers comes with primary off-white shoelaces that match the midsole, creating a unified look. For those who like a bit of customization, additional green and black laces are included, along with limited-edition stickers and a guitar pick tag, enhancing the collectibility of the sneakers.

The Korn x Adidas Campus 2 sneakers are more than just footwear; they are a piece of music history blended with modern sneaker culture. With their meticulous design, thoughtful accents, and unique accessories, these sneakers offer both style and substance.

Whether you’re a longtime KoRn fan, a sneaker collector, or simply someone who appreciates a well-crafted shoe, the Campus 2.0 is a standout addition to any collection. As they hit the stores, be ready to grab your pair and enjoy a product where music and fashion converge seamlessly.