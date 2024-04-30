LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.04 Red Volt shoes: Features explored

Following the recent unveiling of LaMelo Ball’s first lifestyle sneaker style, the player’s newest signature basketball model, Puma MB.04, surfaced online. The stated model was recently spotted in Red Volt makeup.

For those unaware, Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball is a long-standing partner of the German activewear giant Puma. The Puma MB.04 sneaker model will be their latest design after MB.01, MB.02, and MB.03 silhouettes.

The LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.04 Red Volt sneakers are expected to enter the basketball sneaker world in the coming months of 2024. Like the prior editions of Ball’s signature shoes, the MB.04 sneaker will also be sold via the online as well as offline sites of Puma.

Features of LaMelo Ball x Puma MB.04 Red Volt shoes

LaMelo Ball has quickly risen to become one of the ambassadors of Puma Basketball since he entered the National Basketball Association (NBA). He brings a new and youthful spirit to the hoops division associated with the brand.

Puma has been working on improved versions of his most recent performance model, the MB.03, and they are currently working on a low-top version of the shoe. This is despite the fact that the player was off the court for almost 30 consecutive games.

Just moments after receiving an official peek at a chunky and appealing lifestyle model from Puma and LaMelo's LaFrance brand, photographs of his fourth namesake shoe have leaked online. These images first appeared on the internet.

Along the same lines as the Puma MB.03 silhouette, the top layer of the MB.04 has been redesigned with a complex TPU design applied to it. Enhanced robustness and flexibility are guaranteed by the web-like construction that encircles the top section of the MB.04, which guarantees that it will be able to withstand the wear and tear of high-level play.

Signature components from LaMelo's branding, such as the Phoenix emblem and "1 of 1" designs, have been painstakingly included into the silhouette, thus incorporating a bit of the athlete's persona into each and every pair of shoes. This particular colorway is a continuation of the bold and eye-catching color scheme that the MB collection has been famous for.

The primary color is a brilliant volt, while red dominates the TPU toppings and the lace set.

A foam midsole plus a grippy outer sole unit are located beneath the foot, and it is likely that Nitro Foam padding is contained within, as well.

Keep an eye out for LaMelo Ball’s next trademark Puma MB.04 shoe in Red Volt colorway that will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming months. LaMelo fans and other sneaker lovers are encouraged to stay in touch with the brand's official site for timely alerts on the debut of this new silhouette.

Besides the stated Red Volt colorway, a few other iterations of the Puma MB.04 model have appeared online. Variants like "Orange Purple," "Grey Blue," "Black Volt," "Blue Pink," and more are also rumored for launch in the coming months of 2024. These shoes will also be offered via the online and offline sites of the shoe label.

