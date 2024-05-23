Nike announces the launch of Air Jordan 1 Low Silver sneakers: Detailed look

The Nike and Michael Jordan co-operated Jumpman label recently unveiled a fresh rendition of their first silhouette, dubbed Air Jordan 1 Low Silver. This shoe will be the latest addition to the model’s catalog, following the debut of its "Shadow" colorway a few days ago.

The Air Jordan 1 Low Silver sneakers are all set to hit the footwear scene on June 1, 2024. These shoes will be sold via the online stores of Nike SNKRS. These low-top basketball shoes will be dropped in various sizing options, including adults, big kids, little kids, and toddler variants. They will be marked with $140, $120, $75, and $65, respectively.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Low Silver shoes

Another look at the Air Jordan 1 Low Silver sneakers (Image via Nike)

A recreation of the colorways of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG on the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG is something that the Jordan label seems to be very interested in. Not only have we already seen "UNC To Chi" and "Black Toe," but we have also lately been introduced to "Black Gorge Green." This list is augmented with the timeless masterpiece that is "Silver" by CO.JP. An exact design match has been made between the Air Jordan 1 Retro Low OG Silver and its twin, the Air Jordan 1 High OG.

The top, which is done in a two-tone gray color scheme, is composed of a mix of nubuck and glossy leather, and it is divided between a neutral gray and a metallic silver. One and only one instance of color contrast is provided by the white midsole, which is situated on top of a solid rubber outsole that is gray in hue.

The toe, the Swoosh, and the heel reinforcements are all executed in metallic silver, while the remainder of the exterior is constructed in a neutral gray color. The right shoe contains a metallic Jumpman, and the heel elements a bubble variation of the Wings emblem, which is identical to the AJ 1 High OG that was formerly a CO.JP exclusive. Both of these characteristics are incorporated into the right sneaker.

A detailed look at the tongues and heels (Image via Nike)

The description of the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Silver sneakers on the SNKRS app reads,

“In 2001, Jordan Brand released the CO.JP AJ1 Low "Silver" and reissued the icon in 2020. Good news—it's back again to pay tribute to its highly-coveted predecessors. Crafted with premium materials, Metallic Silver finds balance above the White midsole and Neutral Grey outsole. A jewel Wings logo on the heel pairs up with Nike Air branding for a heritage nod. Flashy yet familiar, this edition of MJ's first signature shoe lets you make a bold statement while honoring the legacy.”

The humble beginnings of Michael Jordan’s Air Jordan 1 model are underlined on the site in the following words,

“Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.”

Mark your calendars for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low Silver sneakers that will be accessible in the coming days. Those interested in grabbing these sneakers are encouraged to stay in touch with Swoosh’s SNKRS site for timely alerts on their launch.

