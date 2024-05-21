7 Best Jordan Luka Doncic colorways to avail in 2024

Jordan Luka Doncic sneakers are known for their playful colors, which are often contrasted by neutral soles to offer balance to each pair. Luka Doncic, the Slovenian basketball player for the Dallas Mavericks, released his first signature sneakers for the Jordan brand in 2022, making him the brand's first European signature athlete.

Jordan Luka Doncic shoes are renowned for their innovative technologies like the Formula 23 foam, IsoPlate foot frame, medial Cushion 3.0 wedge foam for traction control, and more. The sneakers have been praised for their artistic colorways and distinctive designs, which tell stories of Luka Doncic's growth as an internationally acclaimed athlete.

7 Best Jordan Luka Doncic colorways to purchase in 2024

The best Jordan Luka Doncic sneaker colorways to avail in 2024 are:

"Dragon Bridge"

"The Pitch"

"Wolf Grey"

"Black and Volt"

"Safari"

"Easter (GS)"

"Oreo"

1) "Dragon Bridge"

The "Dragon Bridge" (Image via Nike)

The "Dragon Bridge" colorway pays homage to Slovenia, Luka Doncic's home country. This Jordan Luka Doncic colorway is presented in dark olive, oil green, sea glass, and vivid orange, celebrating Slovenia as the "Green Destination of the World."

The shoes are crafted with at least 20% recycled material, an ode to Slovenia's dedication to sustainability. The green textile uppers, light green overlays, dark green tongues, and padded collars are reminiscent of the iconic Dragon Bridge of Ljubljana.

The shoes also feature white midsoles, translucent rubber outsoles, wedge cushioning, flexible side plates, and lace-type closures.

The Jordan Luka Doncic shoes sell for $130 on the brand's website.

2) "The Pitch"

The "The Pitch" (Image via Nike)

This pair pays homage to Luka's time in Madrid as a pro baller and his childhood hero's iconic cleats. The pair comes in a laser orange, black, deep brown, and hyper jade colorway and features a yellow textile upper with an animal print, teal green, and black overlays.

The shoes are also designed with black lace closures, padded collars, white midsoles that are accented by a teal green Jumpman logo, and a translucent rubber outsole. With a 44% discount currently available, the Jordan Luka Doncic shoes sell for $71.97 instead of $130 on the brand's online store.

3) "Wolf Grey"

The "Wolf Grey" (Image via Nike)

This colorway is characterized by playful colors around the upper and more neutral colors on the sole.

This pair of Luka 2 basketball shoes comes in a wolf grey, black, hyper jade, and speed yellow colorway and features a grey textile upper with hints of teal and black overlays with pink designs.

The pair also features a white and purple midsole, a translucent outsole in a green and blue colorway, a padded collar with a teal tip, and a black lace closure. The Jordan Luka Doncic shoes are currently on sale and are available for $84.97 instead of the previous $130 on the brand's online store.

4) "Black and Volt"

The "Black and Volt" (Image via Nike)

This pair of Luka 2 basketball shoes comes in a black, volt, and white colorway. It features a printed black and white upper with a black net and suede overlays. It also features a black lace closure and a black miniature Jumpman logo on the sole.

It has a flexible plate that runs up the lateral sidewall and offers individuals lateral support. The Formula 23 foam and firm foam carrier also add to its appeal.

After a 39% discount, this pair of Jordan Luka Donciv shoes is available for $78.97 instead of the previous $130 on the brand's online store.

5) "Safari"

The "Safari" (Image via StockX)

The Safari colorway features responsive cushioning and multi-directional traction, an ode to the player's versatility.

The sneakers are dressed in a white, total orange, and black colorway. The pair features a white upper with an eye-catching Safari print on one side, and mesh detailing and perforations on the other.

Other details include black tongues, white lace closures, midsoles in white and orange, and white and orange outsoles. The Jordan Luka Doncic shoes sell for $65 on StockX.

6) "Easter (GS)"

The "Easter (GS)" (Image via StockX)

The Jordan Luka 1 Easter shoes are dressed in pastel colors. This pair of Luka 1 basketball shoes features a playful mix of colors including mint foam, racer pink, and court purple. The pair features an aqua-green upper with deep purple mesh and pink-colored stitching, an aqua-green midsole with patches of pink, and a green midsole with hints of neon green.

The Jordan Luka Doncic shoes sell for $80 on StockX.

7) "Oreo"

The "Oreo" (Image via StockX)

This pair of Luka 1 basketball shoes comes in a black and white colorway that is inspired by the Oreo. The pair features a textile black upper, a black collar, a white heel stabilizer, and quarter panels with black mesh underlays.

The pair also features black Flywire cabling on the laterals and a Jumpman logo on the eyestay. It additionally includes the text "non desistas non exieris" (meaning never give up, never surrender in Latin) on the right shoe and "Jordan Brand basketball" on the left.

The Jordan Luka Doncic sneakers sell for $78 on StockX.

These Jordan Luka Doncic sneakers reflect the player's attention to detail and stand out due to their unique designs and colors.

