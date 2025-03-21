Steph Curry suffered a brutal injury in Thursday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Curry fell hard on the floor in the third quarter after driving to the lane to kick out a pass to an open shooter in the corner. The possession unfortunately ended with Curry unintentionally getting knocked down by two Raptors players in mid-air.
Curry was in excruciating pain as soon as he went down. The Warriors announced that the two-time MVP exited the game with a pelvic injury. Curry had 17 points and two rebounds on 6 of 8 shots in 25 minutes. The Warriors trailed 88-83 when Curry left the floor.
