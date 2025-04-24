Ex-Warriors guard explains why Steph Curry can't be considered the 'GOAT'

Former Golden State Warriors guard Gilbert Arenas has voiced his belief that Steph Curry doesn’t belong in the GOAT conversation. His remarks come amidst growing support from players, former stars and analysts who have advocated for Curry to be mentioned alongside legends like LeBron James and Michael Jordan.

During the latest episode of his "Gil's Arena" podcast, the three-time All-Star offered an in-depth explanation of why he feels Curry’s case for being the greatest of all time falls short. Arenas emphasized that, despite being a four-time NBA champion, Curry lacks the individual accolades typically associated with GOAT status.

"He’s missing a lot (of credentials). Scoring titles, Finals MVPs. When we’re talking about the best player ever, you can’t lean on team accolades," Arenas said. Everybody wants to lean on rings like that actually helps your case for the best player ever. The best player ever is what did you do as an individual first."

When it comes to Steph Curry's individual accolades, the superstar point guard boasts an impressive resume that includes two league MVP awards, one Finals MVP, two scoring titles and 11 All-Star selections, among numerous other honors.

However, while Curry has secured four NBA championships, he was not named Finals MVP in three of those victories. In contrast, both LeBron James and Michael Jordan earned Finals MVP honors every time their teams captured the championship, a distinction often cited in debates surrounding the greatest of all time.

Fans react to Gilbert Arenas remark on Steph Curry

Social media erupted as soon as Gilbert Arenas shared his views on Steph Curry, explaining why he doesn’t believe the Warriors star belongs in the GOAT conversation. Fans were quick to react, sparking a wave of candid and divided opinions across platforms, with some agreeing with Arenas’ perspective while others passionately voicing their displeasure.

"So Steph is missing scoring titles, but he has more than Lebron, so what is even this argument?" a fan commented.

"Of course he's going to diminish others to cape for LeBron," a fan wrote.

"Yeah no way. Greatest shooter ever by far. But not enough individual accolades and not a good enough defender to be in the GOAT convo," a fan said.

"I don’t think Curry in the goat debate but Gil reasons are just stupid," commented another fan.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry remains focused on the NBA playoffs, leading the Warriors in their first-round series against the Houston Rockets. He played a pivotal role in Golden State’s Game 1 victory on the road, guiding his team to a 1-0 series lead.

