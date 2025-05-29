Former TCU standout Sedona Prince bids farewell to Middle East following title win with Al Riyad

Standout forward Sedona Prince helped to lead the TCU Horned Frogs to the Elite Eight and a Big 12 regular-season and conference Tournament double last season alongside star Hailey Van Lith. While Prince declared for the 2025 WNBA Draft, she went undrafted on draft night.

After going undrafted, the outspoken Prince joined Al Riyadi of the Women’s Lebanese Basketball League where she tallied 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks in her debut three weeks ago. Prince had a productive time in the Middle East, winning the league during her short spell there.

On Wednesday, she posted snippets of her farewell from Al Riyadi at the airport on her Instagram stories. She captioned the stories:

"Bye Middle East, it's been real," Sedona Prince wrote. "The view from my seat at my gate, a late happy birthday from the universe."

Prince's IG stories

Sedona Prince started her college basketball career with the Texas Longhorns in 2018. She redshirted her first season in Texas due to a broken right leg which led to a dispute with the Longhorns over medical negligence.

She entered the transfer portal and joined the Oregon Ducks but she sat out the 2019-2020 season because her hardship waiver to grant her immediate eligibility was denied.

How Sedona Prince revived her career

Prince missed the 2022-2023 season due to a broken shoulder before declaring for the WNBA Draft and later withdrew her name from consideration. In an interview with ESPN, Sedona Prince revealed that she thought that her career was over in 2023.

She further revealed how newly-appointed TCU Horned Frogs coach Mark Campbell who was her Oregon coach helped to revive her career.

"I hadn't played in eight or nine months, hadn't touched a basketball," Prince said. "I was overweight. I was depressed. I had no idea what I was going to do with my life. Coming here (TCU) was this second chance to revive my career, provide my mental health with purpose again and revamp my childhood dreams.

"It was an immediate knowing in my chest and my soul and every cell of my being. This has been God guiding me along this crazy journey."

Sedona Prince starred for the Horned Frogs, playing for two years in Texas. Last season, she was joined by transfer Hailey Van Lith to form a lethal combination under coach Mark Campbell. Last season was Prince's best in her career averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists and she was ranked as the No. 13 prospect in the 2025 draft class by Bleacher Report.

