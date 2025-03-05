"I wouldn't be half of what I am without them": Sedona Prince sends emotional shoutout to TCU's Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner after Big Ten honor

The TCU Horned Frogs clinched the Big 12 regular season championship with a 51-48 win over the Baylor Bears on Sunday. The improbable win was fueled by the trio of transfer Hailey Van Lith, Madison Conner and Sedona Prince.

The Horned Frogs were big winners on Tuesday as they swept several Big 12 conference awards. Van Lith, who arrived from the LSU Tigers last year, was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year while Sedona Prince was named to the All-Big 12 Defensive Team.

In addition, TCU coach Mark Campbell was named Women's Basketball Coach of the Year, while Van Lith, Conner and Prince were all named on the All-Big 12 First Team. Van Lith and Prince unanimously.

On Wednesday, Prince sent an emotional shoutout to her TCU teammates, Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner on her Instagram story for their individual awards after a stellar season.

"Honored and beyond grateful. Thank you to the Big 12 coaches who voted and also shoutout to these two girls. I wouldn't be half of what I am without them," Prince captioned her story.

Prince's IG stories

Prince further shouted out Van Lith with a poster of her award win and captioned it:

"Yes ma'am!!! So blessed to be your teammate and compete alongside you Hai. This is just the beginning but I'm so proud of you for what you have overcome and the leader that you have turned into for our team. Much deserved and earned! I love you so much buddy."

Prince's IG stories

TCU makes historic turnaround with Big 12 conference win

The TCU Horned Frogs made history with their Big 12 championship win, becoming the first team in the history of the conference to win it just two years removed from a last place finish. The recruitment of Hailey Van Lith from the LSU Tigers via the transfer portal has been hailed as a masterstroke that supercharged Madison Conner and Sedona Prince leading to the Horned Frogs' achievements this season.

Horned Frogs coach Mark Campbell became the first coach in conference history to win it in his/her first two seasons at the helm. The program moved from just six wins to 16 this season, which is the biggest jump in the division. The program achieved its highest Top 25 ranking (No. 10) and finished the regular season unbeaten at home.

The TCU Horned Frogs will enter the Big 12 Tournament as No. 1 seeds with a double-bye with the chance to make more history after their stunning turnaround this season.

