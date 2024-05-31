UConn star Paige Bueckers is one of the star athletes who is part of the newest Gatorade campaign, where players show off their "it" factor. Apart from the photoshoots, a commercial was also released, which was narrated by the NBA icon, Michael Jordan.

The commercial and the campaign aim to show that despite the changing times of sports, the "it" factor distinguishes them from several others.

Bueckers, who is one of the key players of the Huskies, is one such player who has exhibited the "it" factor in her playing style.

She uploaded a picture on Instagram from the campaign shoot where she is looking at the camera, drenched in purple-colored sweat with a towel on her neck. The picture instantly went viral and was flooded with comments from her former teammate, Nika Muhl, and fans.

Muhl, the Seattle Storm rookie, commented under her post, raising a question:

"Bleed blue but sweat purple???"

Bueckers' stylist, Brittany Hampton, also commented on the post:

"Purpdddd uppp."

Image Credit: @paigebueckers/Instagram

Paige Bueckers is ready to come back to play for the Huskies

Paige Bueckers is one of the most recognizable faces in college basketball. She has risen to be a powerful player who has shown her strength in all four years she has played. Now, she is ready to return for the fifth year and will aim to win a national championship.

As a freshman, she won the Naismith Award as the National Player of the Year because she scored 20.0 points, shot 46.4% from 3-point range and amassed 5.7 assists per game.

Bueckers had one of the best college basketball seasons in 2023–24, as she scored 21.9 ppg and increased her overall shooting percentage and rebounding numbers compared to her freshman year. The UConn star will also declare for the 2025 WNBA draft and is predicted to be a No. 1 pick overall.

