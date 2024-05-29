Michael Jordan narrates Gatorade's latest commercial with Caitlin Clark and more in "Is It In You?" tagline return

Aside from Nike, Gatorade is one of the main companies Michael Jordan has partnered with over the years. The NBA icon recently narrated a new commercial for them that features an array of the game's top players.

Things start off with MJ talking about how things have changed in sports, but having "it" is still a key factor. The video then goes through a sequence of athletes going through intense training.

Gatorade's new commercial features multiple stars from the NBA and WNBA. Some of the names who make an appearance include Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, Jayson Tatum and Damian Lillard. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of the more notable non-basketball stars in the Gatorade ad.

At the end of the commercial, a young version of Michael Jordan is seen standing with Gatorade pouring down him. He finishes things up by bringing back his famous line "Is it in you?"

Jordan has been with Gatorade since 1991. The company signed the Chicago Bulls star after he won his first title and took home back-to-back slam dunk contest victories.

As this ad gets ready to air, most of the basketball players in the video are trying to prove they have "it." Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the second time in his career. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic is one win away from reaching the game's biggest stage for the first time in his career.

Moving over to the WNBA, Clark is trying to live up to the immense hype around her in her rookie season. Then there's Wilson, who is attempting to complete a three-peat with the Las Vegas Aces.

Michael Jordan has numerous Gatorade ads with "is it in you?" tagline

This is far from the first time that Michael Jordan has pulled out that catchphrase in a commercial for Gatorade. It was used in an ad over 15 years ago that featured various versions of the Hall of Fame guard.

At the time, Jordan was finishing up his NBA career with the Washington Wizards. While getting shots up in an empty gym, his younger self appears donning a full Chicago Bulls uniform. The two Jordans then begin what becomes an intense game of one-on-one.

Throughout the commercial, each MJ gets the best of the other at times. When they finally stop playing, Michael Jordan is seen sitting on the bench drinking a Gatorade. After that, the famous tagline flashes on the screen.

The commercial ends with the two Jordans sitting together when another one appears. This time, it's Jordan from his college days at UNC. He quickly turns to his younger self to let him know he'll be taking on the newest arrival.