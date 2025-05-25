Former UNC great shares 4-word reaction as Hubert Davis reportedly close to losing Ven-Allen Lubin to in-state rivals

Former North Carolina star Theo Pinson reacted to the latest projection by 247 Sports on transfer forward Ven-Allen Lubin.

The website focusing on college football and basketball recruitment released a Crystal Ball prediction, implying that ACC rival NC State has the inside track to secure the 6-8 forward's commitment.

This has sparked outrage from the Tar Heels faithful, who expect Lubin to honor his previous statement and remain with the Hubert Davis-coached team.

Pinson, who played for the Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks, and Dallas Mavericks in the NBA, reacted in disbelief and released a four-word post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Ain’t no damn way," the 29-year-old former North Carolina star wrote.

Expand Tweet

The 21-year-old player, who had stints with Notre Dame and Vanderbilt before transferring to UNC last year. He suited up for 37 games with the Tar Heels and averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.

Lubin, who has a year of eligibility left, shot 68.4% from the field and made 71.1% of his attempts from the free-throw line.

He had a great final third of the 2024-25 season, finishing in double-figures in 11 straight games. That included a season-high 20 points and 10 rebounds against Duke in the ACC Tournament semifinals.

Lubin concluded the season with a 14-point game in the 71-64 loss to Ole Miss in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

UNC fan favorite Theo Pinson unretires, inks deal to play in Puerto Rico

UNC alumnus and podcast host Theo Pinson has decided to return to professional basketball, signing a professional deal with Mets de Guaynabo in Puerto Rico's Baloncesto Superior Nacional.

Theo Pinson (#1) when he was playing for the Dallas Mavericks (Image Source: IMAGN)

The host of "Run Your Race" and "To the Baha" suited up for the first time in almost two years against Criollos de Caguas on May 19. Pinson tallied 25 points, nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block for the Mets, who lost 111-99 to Criollos de Caguas (per Sports Illustrated).

He followed it up on Saturday, scoring 27 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in the second half of the home-and-away series with Criollos, who won again 121-114 in overtime.

Theo Pinson was best remembered for being a key piece of the Tar Heels' championship run in 2017. He averaged 6.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, and 3.7 apg for the team as a junior.

Pinson returned for his senior year and improved to 10.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, and 5.1 apg for the Tar Heels. He went undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft but played hard in the G-League enough to land an NBA contract with the Brooklyn Nets in 2018.

