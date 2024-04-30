The news that Talia Von Oelhoffen committed to play basketball for the USC Trojans alongside superstar JuJu Watkins and coach Lindsay Gottlieb was received with shock within the college hoops community.

For a team that was at the bottom of the pile in the Pac-12 barely a season ago, Von Oelhoffen joining an already star-studded roster that reached the Elite Eight of the 2024 NCAA tournament, is a sign of the rapid growth of the Trojans.

Former WNBA legend Sue Bird reacted to the news of the guard joining her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Sheesh," she wrote.

Sue Bird's IG stories

JuJu Watkins, Talia Von Oelhoffen and Kiki Iriafen make a superteam

The signing of Talia Von Oelhoffen is already sending warning signals to rival teams in women's basketball as possibly the formation of a super team in Los Angeles.

She joins an Avengers-like cast that includes the immensely popular JuJu Watkins, senior Rayah Marshall and Stanford Cardinal forward Kiki Iriafen who left after coach Tara VanDerveer announced her retirement.

In an interview with ESPN, Talia Von Oelhoffen hinted at the fact that she recognizes just how good the Trojans can be with the pieces that they have and how it ties into her future in the WNBA.

"It's so exciting," von Oelhoffen said. "I mean, the sky's the limit for how good we can be... I'm super excited to take this team into the Big Ten and beyond.

"Just the opportunity to play point guard for potentially a national championship team under Coach Lindsay, who sends people to the W and is just so smart in so many ways and an amazing staff, amazing players, I loved everything about it."

A few weeks ago in an interview with The Athletic, Sue Bird declared that the influential JuJu Watkins could end up being one of the best-ever players and now she has comparable talent around her to help her reach that goal.

“There are other players right now in college basketball where you can feel excitement. JuJu Watkins is killing it at USC and could arguably end up being one of the best players ever. I’m not saying that loosely; it’s because of the way she is starting her career,” Bird said.

College hoops fans will be excited to monitor how the super team of Kiki Iriafen, JuJu Watkins, Rayah Marshall and Talia Von Oelhoffen navigates a path toward the national championship title next season.