USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins led her team to a stellar season, ending at the Elite Eight stage of the 2024 NCAA tournament after a phenomenal breakout season for the talented guard. In the offseason, she seems to be recruiting one of the Oregon State guards.

Talia von Oelhoffen entered the transfer portal two weeks ago after her team was eliminated from March Madness by the eventual champions, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

She used a creative graphic from the popular game 'Fortnite' to announce her final four destinations, which include the USC Trojans, Louisville Cardinals, Colorado Buffaloes and Kentucky Wildcats.

“where we droppin?” Von Oelhoffen captioned her post.

JuJu Watkins encouraged fans on Instagram to convince Von Oelhoffen to choose the USC Trojans as her next destination.

Watkins reposted Talia von Oelhoffen's post on her Instagram stories with a caption urging Trojans fans to spam the Oregon State guard's comments to influence her to join USC:

"Spam the comments," JuJu Watkins wrote.

Why does JuJu Watkins want Talia Von Oelhoffen at USC?

Talia Von Oelhoffen joined Oregon State in 2020 and has one season of eligibility remaining.

Last season, she averaged 10.7 points on 38.7% shooting, including 31.7% from beyond the arc, 4.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 35 games, demonstrating why JuJu Watkins is optimistic about her future.

During Oelhoffen's farewell statement, she hinted at the imminent collapse of the Pac-12 as a reason why she was entering the transfer portal, most likely not wanting to deal with the uncertainty of the conference during her last year of eligibility.

"Given the circumstances, I have decided that it is best for me and my future to close this chapter of my life," she wrote. "I will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer to use my last year of eligibility elsewhere."

Oelhoffen was a fan favorite among Oregon State fans due to her defensive awareness and scoring prowess. She thanked Beavers fans for their support in her farewell statement.

"I can't even begin to express the gratitude I feel for the love and support you have shown me over the past three years," she wrote.

"It has been a joy to play in front of you and to represent this university. I wouldn't trade the experiences I've had and the relationships I've built here for anything."

The USC Trojans have lost several experienced roster members including McKenzie Forbes and Kaitlyn Davis, to the WNBA. JuJu Watkins is showing where her priorities lie with her subtle veteran recruitment campaign.

