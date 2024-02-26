USC Trojans ace JuJu Watkins just can't stop putting up mind-boggling scoring numbers. After a 51-point effort against the then-No. 4 Stanford Cardinal on Feb. 2, she dropped 42 points on the No. 11 Colorado Buffaloes during No. 7 USC's 87-81 win on Friday.

She is getting attention from all over due to her phenomenal showings. One of the latest celebrities to take notice was the $25 million worth Michael B. Jordan (as per Yahoo Finance).

Jordan congratulated Watkins for breaking the record for most 30-point games (10) in USC history previously held by the legendary Cheryl Miller. He captioned his Instagram post:

"Just getting started."

Michael B. Jordan on Instagram

JuJu Watkins deals with the spotlight

JuJu Watkins made the basketball world sit up and take notice when she dropped 51 points against coach Tara VanDerveer's Stanford Cardinal earlier this month.

Her coach, Lindsay Gottlieb was still stunned by her performance during her postgame news conference.

“To see her come out and respond this way is – I think it is going to go into the storybook of JuJu,” Gottlieb said.

On her part, Watkins simply said that she had been working out constantly after an average game against the Washington Huskies in which she registered 19 points, four rebounds and four assists during the Trojans' 62-59 loss on Jan. 28.

“I haven’t been able to sleep for these past couple weeks – well, past week, coming off some losses,” Watkins said.

Even as she averages 28.1 points, the second-highest nationally just behind Iowa Hawkeyes dynamo Caitlin Clark, Watkins has continued to involve her teammates in general play.

“The amount that’s on her shoulders – to be able to make those plays is spectacular,” Gottlieb said.

After the recent game against Arizona, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb told a story of how actors Will Ferrell and Jason Sudeikis texted each other about attending a JuJu Watkins game.

"Have you heard about JuJu? Sudeikis texted," Gottlieb said.

“He’s like, ‘Of course, I have,’” Gottlieb said. “(Sudeikis) is like, ‘I’m going tonight.’ (Ferrell’s) like, ‘I’m going Monday! I’m like, ‘They’re texting about JuJu? What’s going on?’”

With defenders paying her extra attention, Juju Watkins has had to adapt her game from opponent to opponent and talked about how she copes with the spotlight.

“I think just having patience in myself – I have so much trust in Coach Lindsay and my teammates, and they have trust in me, which also just gives me so much pride in how I play,” Watkins said. “And I think, just reminding myself to play my game will take me very far.”

With her latest 42-point showing, the supernova that is JuJu Watkins continues, and she will be getting way more attention both on and off the court.