USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins had a historic night against the Colorado Buffaloes, registering 42 points, four assists and four rebounds to lead her team to an 87-81 win on Friday. It was USC's seventh consecutive win.

It was Watkins' 11th game, scoring 30+ points this season, breaking a USC record she jointly held with Cheryl Miller that has stood for 40 years. Miller was in attendance at the Galen Center.

The $212,000 NIL-valued guard (per On3) has averaged 28.1 points this season, which is only second to the record-breaking dynamo, Iowa Hawkeyes' Caitlin Clark nationwide.

After her showing against Colorado, college hoops fans were praised for the USC star.

A fan commented:

"She’s gonna break Caitlin Clark’s scoring record. And this is coming from a Stanford fan."

JuJu Watkins breaking USC records for fun

Although JuJu Watkins is a talented star, she is still just a freshman and the fact that she has already broken several USC records points towards a fruitful and legendary career.

When speaking during her postgame news conference, Watkins was modest when talking about breaking Cheryl Miller's record.

“That’s insane honestly,” Watkins said (h/t Fox News). “But of course, it’s Cheryl Miller, so long way to go until I’m in that conversation. I’m just happy to be able to be a part of that Trojan legacy and continue to evolve and grow the game, grow the culture here at SC.”

During her postgame news conference, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb highlighted that Watkins breaking long-standing Trojans records also honors the legends she takes them away from.

"The attention that JuJu has gotten, to me and to the team, actually shines a light on Cheryl in a way that it should be, right?" Gottlieb said (h/t Fox News). "She’s breaking these records, and we get to say, ‘Hey, by the way, Cheryl is the greatest of all time.’

"It’s not just Cheryl, but the women who are the ones who played here. They’re not just great USC players, they’re the greatest women’s basketball players of all time."

Apart from Miller's record, JuJu Watkins (675 points) is only 8 points away from breaking Paula McGee's freshman scoring record.

She is also 139 points away from breaking Miller's program record of 814 points.