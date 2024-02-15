It was business as usual for USC freshman JuJu Watkins as she registered 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the No. 10 Trojans' 81-64 win over the Arizona Wildcats on Monday night. Watkins has now led her team to a fourth win in its last five games.

USC Trojans legend and four-time WNBA champion Tina Thompson was in attendance at Galen Center.

Afterward, Thompson, who is worth $2 million per Celebrity Net Worth, shared a moment with the talented JuJu Watkins and posted a heartfelt message for her on her Instagram page.

"The Connector!" Thompson wrote. "Once in a while a program is blessed to have a Generational Player. A player that helps connect the community to the team, brings alumni back in the building and attracts the attention of recruits all over the country. The player top players want to play with! She is JuJu!

"Her humble nature, kind spirit and elite work ethic are just a few things that trigger these awesome things. So proud of the young lady you have grown into and the leader you continue to work to be! We are here and will continue to show up and support you, The Women of Troy, Coach and staff! So proud of you all! 🤎#FightOn."

After the Arizona game, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb was effusive in praising Watkins, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $212,000.

“JuJu is so spectacular, people are going to come with all different game plans,” Gottlieb said. “We showed she’s hard to stop from scoring, but we also have other players. We had contributions from everywhere.”

JuJu Watkins shows her mental strength

JuJu Watkins is averaging 27.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season, and her scoring record ranks her just behind Iowa's record-chasing Caitlin Clark nationally.

During the Trojans' 62-59 loss to the Washington Huskies, Watkins went 8 for 19 for 19 points, and her coach, Lindsay Gottlieb, revealed that the security guards called her because the guard worked out so late into the night afterward.

After she was named to the John R Wooden Watch List, Gottlieb was full of praise for Watkins and her potential.

“I think we’re headed for some unprecedented things,” Gottlieb said. “She handles all of this with such grace. We try to do a good job of allowing her to be her, which is different and special, but also shielding her from some extra stuff. We’re constantly kind of updating that plan as we go.”

JuJu Watkins has made college basketball fans and analysts sit up and take notice with her sensational performances and elite mentality, and she's just getting started.