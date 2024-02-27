USC basketball star Juju Watkins could not save the Trojans on Sunday, as they lost 74-68 at the Galen Center to the Utah Utes, despite the guard registering 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Even during a disappointing night where she shot 33.3% from the field, Watkin's 30 points helped her clinch the record for USC's top-scoring freshman (705 points) surpassing Paula McGee.

The $212,000 NIL-valued Watkins (as per On3) recently reacted to six USC seniors who will depart at the end of the season, captioning her nstagram story:

"Shed a tear td," she wrote.

Watkins IG

The seniors who will depart are McKenzie Forbes, Kayla Padilla, Kaitlyn Davis, Kayla Williams, Roxane Makolo and India Otto.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb spoke about the relationship the seniors had developed with the talented Juju Watkins.

“I think they all came here to win, they all came here to play in the NCAA tournament ... just to make their mark on this program and they have,” Gottlieb said.

“How they have treated Ju, and how they have interacted with her has just been phenomenal on a lot of levels. … There seems to be an awareness that they’re playing with this phenomenal young kid in her freshman year and that will be the case forever.”

Juju Watkins gets praise from USC legends

Juju Watkins has brought back the excitement factor to Southern California and the celebrities, and USC Trojans legends have been flocking back to the Galen Center.

One of the most prominent has been Cheryl Miller, whose record for most 30+point games Watkins broke with her 42-point effort against Colorado. Four-time WNBA champion and USC legend Tina Thompson was at the Galen Center when Watkins registered 32 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Trojans' 81-64 win.

Thompson praised the guard, posting on Instagram:

"The Connector!" Thompson wrote. "Once in a while a program is blessed to have a Generational Player. A player that helps connect the community to the team, brings alumni back in the building and attracts the attention of recruits all over the country. The player top players want to play with! She is JuJu!

"Her humble nature, kind spirit and elite work ethic are just a few things that trigger these awesome things. So proud of the young lady you have grown into and the leader you continue to work to be! We are here and will continue to show up and support you, The Women of Troy, Coach and staff! So proud of you all! #FightOn."

Juju Watkins is bringing back the feel-good factor to Southern California in a big way as Juju Mania spreads.