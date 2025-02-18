"FUDD AROUND AND FIND OUT": Kamorea Arnold, Paige Bueckers and more UConn teammates react to Azzi Fudd's pics from South Carolina game

No. 5-ranked UConn senior guard Azzi Fudd shared photos on her Instagram account on Monday from her team's 87-58 win over then-No. 4-ranked South Carolina.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Fudd was a significant contributor in the ranked matchup, and it didn't go unnoticed by her teammates, who hyped her up in the comment section.

"FUDDDDD AROUND AND FINDDD OUTTT," KK Arnold commented.

"Such a great way to start my morning🤩, " Ice Brady wrote.

"🎁," Paige Bueckers commented.

Azzi Fudd's teammates praise her performance versus South Carolina in the comments of her IG post

"Azzi *one dribble pull up* Fudd," Caroline Ducharme commented.

Ad

Caroline Ducharme hypes up her teammate in her IG comments

"U ateeee," Morgan Cheli said.

Ad

Morgan Cheli comments on Azzi Fudd's IG post

Azzi Fudd's performance for UConn vs. South Carolina

With the win at South Carolina, UConn (24-3, 14-0 Big East) ended the Gamecocks' (23-3, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) 71-game home win streak. Fudd was the top scorer for the Huskies, putting up 28 points, along with five rebounds and two assists — all above her season averages. The senior guard shot 50.0% from the field and 60.0% from beyond the arc.

Ad

Fudd struggled with injuries for much of her collegiate career and played only two games last season due to a knee injury. In their previous game before the win against South Carolina, a 78-40 win over St. John's, she recorded a career-high 34 points.

“This was a big moment for her," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said on Wednesday. "It really goes a long way towards pushing her forward. I’m sure she had some doubts of, 'Do I still have it in me?' So I was really proud of her.”

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Connecticut at South Carolina - Source: Imagn

The Huskies' dominant win over the Gamecocks shocked the basketball world and proved the depth of Auriemma's team. Fudd showed that she is still an essential piece in UConn's success after suffering injuries in the past.

Fudd's teammates' support on her Instagram post shows the closeness of this team and the senior guard's significant impact on the win at South Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here