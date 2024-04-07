"Full Grant Nelson alert" "Backyard basketball, just take refs off the floor": Fans divided over Alabama star's powerful dunk against UConn

The Alabama Crimson Tide lost 86-72 to the UConn Huskies in the Final Four game on Saturday.

While the game had highlight reel moments galore, fans reacted to Alabama's Grant Nelson dunking a two despite a block attempt from Huskies big man Donovan Clingan.

The move from Nelson surprised most fans, with one tweeting:

"Full Nelson alert"

Another tweeted:

"gotta hang that one up in the office"

One fan wrote:

"Absolutely smoked him"

Eric Havoland acknowledged how impressive it is to dunk over Clingan:

"You don't typically see many people challenge Clingan like that and succeed."

One fan joked about how the dunk is something Nelson will remember throughout his life:

"He’ll annoy many people at barbecues 25 years from now when he tells this story…. again."

However, many fans were annoyed that a foul was not called on Clingan for hitting Grant Nelson in the face while trying to block the shot:

"Backyard basketball...just take the refs off the floor....," one tweeted.

One fan pointed out:

"He got hacked too. Where was the foul?"

Another wrote:

"No foul? Got hit in the head. Officials need to start blowing whistles."

One fan wrote:

"He was fouled, but we won’t talk about that. Don’t want to spoil any narratives here…"

Stephon Castle and Donovan Clingan help seal victory over Alabama

Freshman Stephon Castle scored 21 points and had five rebounds, while Donovan Clingan added 18 points, five rebounds and four blocks. The tandem took care of both ends as they effectively contained Alabama.

Alex Karaban and Cam Spencer had 14 points and eight rebounds each, while Tristen Newton scored 12 points and finished with nine assists.

For Alabama, Mark Sears scored 24 points and took five rebounds, while Grant Nelson added another 19 points and 15 rebounds. Aaron Estrada was the only other double-digit scorer with 13 points.

UConn coach Dan Hurley commented on their final clash against Purdue on Monday.

“A battle of the giants. I think it’s just great for college basketball. Us and Purdue have clearly been the two best teams in the country the last two years. I think it’s just great for college basketball to get the two big dogs playing on Monday,” Hurley said. (via ESPN)

While the UConn Huskies will attempt a back-to-back, this will be Purdue's first title-game appearance since 1969, when it only managed a runner-up.

