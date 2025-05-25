"Future Hall of Famer" "Easy day at work": Fans hyped as Sarah Strong, Mikaylah Williams headline 3x3 basketball in Team USA threads

UConn freshman Sarah Strong was a key cog in the Huskies' team that won the national championship in April. Strong had 24 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in the national championship game and only narrowly missed out on being named the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player to teammate Azzi Fudd.

After her stellar season for the Huskies, Strong was named in Team USA's 3X3 squad for the 2025 FIBA Women's Series, which is being held in Marseille, France. She is on the roster alongside LSU Tigers star Mikaylah Williams, Valencia's Cierra Burdick and Oklahoma Sooners star Sahara Williams.

Highlights of her performance in this year's event against France went viral on X.

College basketball fans on X had mixed reactions to Sarah Strong & Co. dominating in the 3X3 tournament.

"UConn taking it again next season. Sarah is a future hall of famer, record breaker and record setter. She’s absolutely phenomenal," one fan commented.

Some fans were full of praise for Strong's talent.

"Sarah is beast! WNBA ready!" one fan tweeted.

"Crazy she will only be a sophomore next year… insaneeeeee," another fan tweeted.

"SHES SO TUFF," one fan tweeted.

Strong has won three 3X3 FIBA U18 World Cup championships (2022-2024) and was the tournament's MVP in Hungary last year.

When Sarah Strong gained the respect of her teammate

Sarah Strong broke an impressive record at the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She scored 114 points, which were the most by a freshman in the history of the tournament. In a stacked UConn team including stars like Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers, Strong still shone for the national champions.

After her stellar campaign at the Big Dance, Strong won the admiration of her teammate, Azzi Fudd, who will return to UConn next year.

"Knowing that Sarah Strong is a freshman and this is her first time in these moments, first time being here, and she handles it just so well," Fudd told reporters. "She is so poised, so mature and I think it's all incredible, so inspiring.

"I definitely look up to her from the aspect that you can never tell she's a freshman, you can never tell even when she has 20.0 rebounds and 30.0 points, you don't even know. You can't see it on her face. So, I think she's always someone we can count on and is reliable and that's so important. Having a couple of guys on your team that you can rely on every single night."

Sarah Strong will form the core of Geno Auriemma's team next season alongside Fudd as the Huskies attempt to retain their national championship after the departure of Paige Bueckers to the WNBA.

