"Future Indiana Fever legend": College hoops fans predict which team Audi Crooks will choose her in 2025 WNBA draft

Iowa State Cyclones big Audi Crooks posted a series of photos on her Instagram on Thursday, expressing that she will continue on her path unapologetically. Alongside the photo that marked her 1,000th-point game earlier this month, the post also showcased multiple sides of the 6-foot-3 center.

"Will not fall, will not bend✝️," she captioned the post.

Trending

Fans in the comments section wished Crooks the best for her future endeavors.

"Can’t wait see u in the WNBA," a fan wrote.

"Future Indiana Fever legend," another fan commented.

"Can't wait to watch you girls in Manhattan, Kansas," another wrote.

More fans joined to praise Crooks.

"Go ahead young Queen U got this👏👏👏," a fan commented.

"My favorite basketball player. I love your game," another wrote.

"You’re an icon.," another fan commented.

Fans react to Audi Crooks' IG post.

Additionally, Iowa State teammates Aili Tanke, Addy Brown, Lily Hansford, Kenzie Hare and others also joined in to hype the big.

"Yes ma’am," Arianna Jackson wrote.

"Yeppp," Hare commented.

"Greatness," Hansford added.

"Audith for the win 😝," Brown wrote.

"Blessing my feed yet again," Lilly Taulelei commented.

Iowa State players react to Crooks' IG post.

Audi Crooks already has two PoW awards this season

Audi Crooks was awarded the Big 12 Player of the Week award right before she became the quickest player in program history to score 1000 career points on Jan. 5. It was her second honor of the season and fourth of her career.

Crooks, known to dominate the paint, is leading Iowa State by averaging 22.6 points and 7.7 rebounds. She is ranked 13th nationally in free-throw attempts and sixth in scoring average. Her 60.2% shooting efficiency is ranked 16th, behind players like Lauren Betts, Sedona Prince and Raegan Beers.

With that, Audi Crooks has also made the John R. Wooden Award Top 25 Midseason Watch List for the first time in her career. She has a 51-game streak of scoring in double digits, has 29 20-point games in her career and has garnered six double-doubles this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here