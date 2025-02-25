  • home icon
  Gabbie Marshall drops 4-word reaction for Caitlin Clark's comeback to Iowa city with Indiana Fever

Gabbie Marshall drops 4-word reaction for Caitlin Clark’s comeback to Iowa city with Indiana Fever

By Babatunde Kolawole
Modified Feb 25, 2025 17:48 GMT
Syndication: USA TODAY
Gabbie Marshall and Caitlin Clark for Iowa

Retired college basketball player Gabbie Marshall is hyped up at the prospect of reuniting with her former Iowa teammate Caitlin Clark later this month.

Clark is returning to Iowa City, this time as a member of the WNBA's Indiana Fever for a preseason game against the Brazilian National Team on May 4.

The Iowa Women’s Basketball Instagram account posted that pre-sale of tickets will begin on Thursday, Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. for Kinnick Society Gold and I-Club level donors, and Iowa women’s basketball season ticket holders.

General public tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 28 at 9 a.m., subject to availability.

However, what caught the eye of many under the post was the hyped-up reaction of her former teammate Gabbie Marshall.

“Save me a ticket!!! 😫” Gabbie wrote in the comments of the Iowa Women’s Basketball Instagram post.
Gabbie Marshall hyped up about seeing Caitlin Clark play. (Credit:IG/@iowawbb)
Gabbie Marshall hyped up about seeing Caitlin Clark play.

This will be Clark's second visit to Iowa this year, having returned to the University of Iowa a few weeks ago when she received a warm welcome for the retirement of her No. 22 jersey.

Gabbie Marshall and Caitlin Clark share a long history

Clark joined the Hawkeyes in 2020, a year after Gabbie, and they spent four years together terrorizing opposition teams.

During this period, Clark became the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, breaking the record of former LSU Tigers star Pete Maravich. She also finished with the highest career scoring average (28.42) in the history of the top college division, surpassing Patricia Hoskins of Mississippi Valley State.

Gabbie Marshall and Caitlin Clark for Iowa - Source: Imagn
Gabbie Marshall and Caitlin Clark for Iowa

Gabbie was also an important player on the team during this period, and both players featured in two national championship games for Iowa.

However, while Clark chose to go play in the WNBA, Gabbie decided to retire from basketball following college, opting for graduate school instead.

Clark was selected No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in 2024, and the point guard is preparing for her second season in the WNBA. She made a huge impact as a rookie, quickly becoming a sensation in the league.

Clark set multiple all-time league records in just her first year and won the WNBA Rookie of the Year award almost unanimously.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
