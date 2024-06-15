“Game recognizes game” — College hoops fans react as former Nebraska star Keisei Tominaga signs deal with Steph Curry’s brand

Fans are reacting to Steph Curry's shoe brand signing a deal with Nebraska guard Keisei Tominaga. The Curry Brand announced it on Friday. Fans were full of praise for the deal and suggested that the brand had chosen to partner with excellence.

Tominaga, who grew up in Japan, has idolized the "baby-faced assassin" from childhood. Keisei started his college career with Ranger College and then moved to Nebraska in 2020.

Tominaga debuted for Nebraska in 2021. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 46.6% in field-goal shooting and 37.6% from 3-point range.

Tominaga is the first international athlete to sign a deal with the brand. The Instagram page of the Curry Brand welcomed the Japanese star into the "family":

Trending

From Japan 🇯🇵 to the Curry Brand fam👌 Do your thing Keisei. Welcome to the Family.

Fans shared their excitement in the comments, and many felt that the Nebraska guard is NBA material:

Game recognizes game. He has amazing potential in the NBA.

Shooters know shooters.

Couldnt be more fitting brand to sign with. So excited for you.

Some drew interesting comparisons to Tominaga, while others felt that the Japanese star was destined to scale great heights:

Japanese Steph Curry. Go keisei.

Next best point guard in nba.

Also read: "Will forever be a legend in Nebraska": Keisei Tominaga's emotion-filled press conference creates instant meltdown among hoops fans

Heartfelt words of Keisei Tominaga for his hero Stephen Curry

Keisei Tominaga wears the No. 30 jersey like Curry does. The Nebraska guard shared joy after signing the deal with the brand of the leading 3-point scorer in history:

"It is an incredible honor to join Curry Brand and be among its elite roster of athlete. Steph has always been one of my basketball heroes and I have worked hard to emulate his game in my own basketball career, so to be able to represent his brand and everything he stands for is a dream come true."

While the Japanese ace is taking great strides in business, he is not losing focus on his game. He has been invited by top teams in the NBA for the workout before the 2024 NBA draft, including the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers.

Keisei Tominaga is preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympics with the national basketball team of Japan.

What do you think about Keisei Tominaga's partnership with Stephen Curry's brand? Let us know in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback