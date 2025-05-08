Gamecocks’ Raven Johnson flexes special plaque and ring after graduating from South Carolina

Raven Johnson is a South Carolina graduate. The Gamecocks guard showed off her graduation memorabilia on her Instagram story on Thursday. Johnson received an SEC graduate plaque and a large ring with the South Carolina logo.
Johnson graduated with a degree in services management. Although she has received her bachelor's degree from South Carolina, the star's time hooping for Dawn Staley's squad isn't over.
A left ACL tear kept Johnson sidelined for all but two games in her freshman season. She was granted a medical redshirt, which makes her eligible to play in the 2025-26 season. However, the guard was also eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft. After South Carolina's loss to UConn in the national title game, Johnson had a decision to make about her basketball future.
“It’s making me think a little bit because I would love to end on a good note," Johnson said last month.
Johnson announced her return just two days after the championship game. This season, the guard averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Johnson is an essential defensive contributor for the Gamecocks and put up 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game on her way to being named to the SEC all-defensive team.
Although Johnson is celebrating her college graduation, she will be back in the classroom and on the court this fall.
Raven Johnson to be joined by high school teammate at South Carolina
The addition of one transfer may have been instrumental in Johnson's decision to return to South Carolina. The same day Johnson announced that she would play for the Gamecocks in the 2025-26 season, Ta'Niya Latson made the same announcement.
Johnson and Latson were high school teammates at Westlake High in Atlanta, Georgia. Both were standout high school stars. Johnson was the No. 1 point guard and No. 2 player in the Class of 2021 and was named Naismith Player of the Year and WBCA Player of the Year in her senior season. Latson was the top-ranked shooting guard and No. 14 player in her class and was a McDonald's All-American.
Latson began her college career at Florida State University and served as the nation's leading scorer last season with 25.2 ppg. She announced her commitment to play at South Carolina via Instagram on April 8.
Johnson joked during the NCAA Tournament that she and Latson were a "package deal" for the 2025-26 season. Now, the former high school teammates will hit the court together again in Gamecocks uniforms.
