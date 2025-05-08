Gamecocks’ Raven Johnson flexes special plaque and ring after graduating from South Carolina

Raven Johnson is a South Carolina graduate. The Gamecocks guard showed off her graduation memorabilia on her Instagram story on Thursday. Johnson received an SEC graduate plaque and a large ring with the South Carolina logo.

Ad

Raven Johnson shows off her new plaque and ring (Raven Johnson/IG)

Johnson graduated with a degree in services management. Although she has received her bachelor's degree from South Carolina, the star's time hooping for Dawn Staley's squad isn't over.

Ad

Trending

A left ACL tear kept Johnson sidelined for all but two games in her freshman season. She was granted a medical redshirt, which makes her eligible to play in the 2025-26 season. However, the guard was also eligible to enter the 2025 WNBA draft. After South Carolina's loss to UConn in the national title game, Johnson had a decision to make about her basketball future.

“It’s making me think a little bit because I would love to end on a good note," Johnson said last month.

Ad

NCAA Women's Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Johnson announced her return just two days after the championship game. This season, the guard averaged 4.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Johnson is an essential defensive contributor for the Gamecocks and put up 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game on her way to being named to the SEC all-defensive team.

Ad

Although Johnson is celebrating her college graduation, she will be back in the classroom and on the court this fall.

NCAA Women's Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

Raven Johnson to be joined by high school teammate at South Carolina

The addition of one transfer may have been instrumental in Johnson's decision to return to South Carolina. The same day Johnson announced that she would play for the Gamecocks in the 2025-26 season, Ta'Niya Latson made the same announcement.

Ad

Johnson and Latson were high school teammates at Westlake High in Atlanta, Georgia. Both were standout high school stars. Johnson was the No. 1 point guard and No. 2 player in the Class of 2021 and was named Naismith Player of the Year and WBCA Player of the Year in her senior season. Latson was the top-ranked shooting guard and No. 14 player in her class and was a McDonald's All-American.

Latson began her college career at Florida State University and served as the nation's leading scorer last season with 25.2 ppg. She announced her commitment to play at South Carolina via Instagram on April 8.

Ad

Johnson joked during the NCAA Tournament that she and Latson were a "package deal" for the 2025-26 season. Now, the former high school teammates will hit the court together again in Gamecocks uniforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here