Dawn Staley pitches South Carolina seniors to WNBA teams ahead of upcoming 2025 Draft: "Any situation, they'll be able to handle"

Dawn Staley's South Carolina team will likely be without seniors Raven Johnson, Bree Hall, Te-Hina Paopao, Sania Feagin, and Sakima Walker next season. All those players were recognized on the Gamecocks' senior day before their final regular-season game against Kentucky in March.

On Sunday, after South Carolina lost 82-59 to UConn in the national championship game, Staley was asked to pitch for her seniors, who are planning to enter this year's WNBA draft.

"I can actually bottle them up and just speak on — you know what, they're winners, number one," Dawn Staley said postgame (at 22:47). "Two, they've been coached up, so any situation, they'll be able to handle. Any role, they'll be able to handle.

"The issue will probably be the terminology once they get to the next level. But they defend, they'll have a really good understanding of how to defend. And then, they are young people that are like good to be around, can handle any role, and will be an asset to any franchise."

According to Bleacher Report, Te-Hina Paopao and Sania Feagin are the only two players in that group who are projected to get drafted. Paopao is projected to go in the first round at No. 10 to the Chicago Sky, and Feagin in the second round at No. 17 to the Golden State Valkyries.

Raven Johnson teases at returning to play one more year under Dawn Staley

Raven Johnson, a redshirt junior, has the option to return to South Carolina for one more season. Earlier this season, Johnson said her decision to return to play for Dawn Staley hinged on whether or not the Gamecocks won a national championship. However, South Carolina fell short of that goal on Sunday, losing to UConn.

Speaking to the media after the game, Johnson said that she has made a decision, but was not ready to announce it. When asked if the loss to UConn affected her decision, she could not deny it.

"Kind of — yeah it did," Johnson said, per The State. "It’s making me think a little bit because I would love to end on a good note."

Dawn Staley has stated that she will respect whatever decision Johnson comes to and will fully support it.

"Raven and her family will sit down. I’m not in a rush. I hope she’s not in a rush,” Staley said after the UConn loss. "But she does have to think about what the next level looks like for her."

Johnson, who averaged 4.9 points and 4.4 rebounds, started every game for the Gamecocks this season, becoming an integral part of their campaign.

