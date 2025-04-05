Raven Johnson gets in her feelings as Kamilla Cardoso pulls up to support South Carolina at NCAA Final Four: "I literally watched her grow up"

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson had a visit from her former Gamecocks teammate Kamilla Cardoso at the NCAA Final Four matchup on Friday in Tampa, Florida. Cardoso pulled up to support Johnson and the Gamecocks as they took on Texas for a spot in the national championship game.

Johnson finished with two points, six rebounds, and three assists as South Carolina defeated the Longhorns 74–57 to advance to the final, aiming for a second consecutive championship.

After the game, Raven Johnson spoke with reporter Greydy Diaz about Cardoso coming to watch the game at Amalie Arena and their relationship.

"I love Kamilla. That's my best friend. I literally watched her grow up," Johnson told Diaz. "I remember when she first stepped foot in the United States of America, she didn't even know a lick of English. I had to translate words for her. It was that crazy."

Johnson added that Cardoso has come a long way since then, referring to her success in the WNBA and overseas, and hopes she gets to play with her again one day.

"And just to see her in the stands, cheering her on, it kind of feels weird because I'm so used to playing with her. But I love her so much."

Cardoso delivered a message to South Carolina players after they won the game as they prepared to face Paige Bueckers and UConn in the championship game.

"I think they did a great job today and Sunday, just be themselves," she said, via an X post by Chaz R Frazier. "Play the game that they normally play, share the ball, play together and have fun out there. Because they're built for moments like this, so they know what to do."

Raven Johnson and South Carolina seek historic back-to-back title win

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as the South Carolina Gamecocks prepare to clash with UConn in the national championship game on Sunday.

The Huskies made their way to the final after defeating UCLA and star Lauren Betts 85-51. If Raven Johnson and the Gamecocks defeat UConn, they will become the first team to win back-to-back titles since their opponent did it in 2015 and 2016.

It will also be South Carolina's second championship in three years and fourth overall under Dawn Staley. That will move Staley into a tie with Kim Mulkey for the third-most national championships won by a women's basketball coach.

