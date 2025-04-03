Lauren Betts' mom drops 3-word reaction as UCLA star gives crucial advice to next generation

UCLA’s Elite Eight victory proved the Bruins are far more than just a one-player team. Even in a lineup full of talent, Lauren Betts continues to shine. The UCLA star has been named the 2025 WBCA NCAA Division I Defensive Player of the Year.

Ad

The official NCAA March Madness X page recently posted a video of Betts. That's where she shared some words of wisdom for young girls who dream of following in her footsteps. Her mother wasted no time in reposting the video with a short but powerful caption:

"Pay attention, kids."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the video, Betts was asked what advice she would give to young athletes aspiring to reach her level. To which she replied:

“I would say go to a program where people love and support you no matter what. And make you feel like you're on the proper road. Because I feel like that's the truth of why I'm the person I am and the type I am. It's because I'm surrounded by people who just support me no matter what.”

Ad

Betts’ defensive impact was undeniable this season. She played a pivotal role in UCLA’s success. She has averaged 21.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game in the Bruins’ 2-0 weekend in Spokane, Washington. Her performances helped UCLA punch its ticket to the Women’s Final Four for the first time since 1979.

In the Sweet 16 against No. 5-seed Ole Miss, the star athlete dominated with a 31-point, 10-rebound double-double. She even shot an astonishing 15-of-16 from the field (93.8%). Her three blocks in that game only further solidified her reputation as a defensive powerhouse.

Ad

Lauren Betts is making history and breaking records

Lauren Betts joined elite company and became just the third player in the last 25 years—alongside legends Elena Delle Donne and Brittney Griner—to record multiple 30-point, 10-rebound double-doubles in a single NCAA Tournament. The only difference? Betts did it while shooting over 80% from the field, making her efficiency unmatched.

Her dominance continued into the Elite Eight, where she helped UCLA take down No. 3 seed LSU. Betts put up 17 points, seven rebounds, and six blocks in that game, which brought her season total to 99.

Ad

Betts was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Spokane 1 regional tournament and earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team. Her leadership and defensive presence were a major reason UCLA advanced to the Final Four.

Adding another accolade to her growing list, Betts was also named UCLA’s Student-Athlete of the Week for March 25-31. This marked her 11th career selection for the award, setting an all-time program record.

Also read: Lauren Betts explains how UCLA plans to beat Geno Auriemma's UConn in Final Four: "Don't fall asleep on any plays"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here