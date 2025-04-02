Lauren Betts' mom drops 2-word reaction as younger daughter Sienna wins McDonald's All-American Game MVP

UCLA star Lauren Betts comes from a highly prodigious sports family. She has been a standout performer for the UCLA Bruins this season, while her younger sister, Sienna Betts, won the McDonald's All-American MVP for leading the West to victory.

Ad

Just after Sienna won the MVP, her mother, Michelle Betts, was on social media, appreciating both her daughters.

"Yep, yep!!!!" Michelle wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sienna had a fantastic outing in the McDonald's All-American Game as she guided the West to a dominant 104-82 over the East. She played a pivotal role in the victory, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Meanwhile, Lauren Betts has led the UCLA Bruins to their first-ever Final Four round in the NCAA Tournament in their modern program history. She has been one of the most sought-after players in college basketball.

Ad

Lauren Betts named one of the Wooden Award finalists, Sienna bags several accolades

Not just last week, but it has been a great season for both the Betts sisters. It has been an exceptional season for Sienna Betts, as she topped it off with the McDonald's All-American Game MVP.

Expand Tweet

Ad

She also won the Morgan Wootten National Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year award a day before the All-American game. This award is given to a senior school player for her impact on the community.

Sienna also led Grandview to a Class 6A Championship and bagged the Miss Basketball award for Colorado. She also averaged 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game during the season.

Meanwhile, Lauren Betts was named among the five finalists for the 2025 John R. Wooden award. Paige Bueckers, JuJu Watkins, Madison Booker, and Hannah Hidalgo are the other four finalists.

Ad

Lauren was also named to the 2025 Wooden All-American Team for her exceptional performances throughout the year. She is easily the best-performing center in college basketball right now.

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Spokane Regional-UCLA Bruins vs LSU Lady Tigers - Source: Imagn

The 6-foot-7 center has been a standout for the UCLA Bruins as she averages 20.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.0 blocks per game this season. All the UCLA fans will be hoping that the young center will guide UCLA to the national championship as the Bruins face UConn in the Final Four on Friday, April 5.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here