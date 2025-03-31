UCLA standout Lauren Betts’ sister Sienna Betts wins prestigious Morgan Wootten POY honor at McDonald’s All-American 

Sienna Betts, a 6-foot-4 forward from Grandview High School in Aurora, Colorado, has been honored with the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year award. This accolade is part of the McDonald's All-American program. It aims to celebrate the most outstanding high school basketball talents.

McDonald's All-American Games congratulated Betts, the sister of UCLA standout Lauren Betts, for the achievement on Instagram with the caption:

“giving @siennabetts_ her flowers 💐.”

The Morgan Wootten Award is named after legendary high school coach Morgan Wootten, who led DeMatha Catholic High School for 46 seasons. The Stags won five national championships and 33 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles under him. He's now the chairman of the McDonald's All-American Games Selection Committee, and he values both on-court and off-court achievements.

The honor is associated with many notable names. Among the past recipients are Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson, all of whom have made significant impacts on women's basketball.

Sienna Betts led Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) to a 25-3 record and the Colorado 6A state title. She averaged 23.0 points, 16.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 blocks per game.

Aside from her on-court prowess, she mentored Special Olympics athletes, tutored students in math, volunteered at youth basketball camps, served meals at the Ronald McDonald House and assisted the elderly. Her leadership, academic support and community service set her apart from other finalists and helped her earn this recognition.

Top 2025 prospects Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts and Jazzy Davidson set for McDonald's All-American Game

The McDonald's All-American Game, one of the most prestigious high school basketball events, will feature top 2025 prospects Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts and Jazzy Davidson, among others. The girls game on Tuesday is at 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN2. The boys game will follow at 9 p.m. at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Fans are excited to see the West team play, as it includes the top three players in the 2025 class.

Top-ranked Aaliyah Chavez, an Oklahoma commit, led Monterey to a state championship, averaging 32.0 ppg, 8.5 rpg and 5.1 apg. Jazzy Davidson, signed to USC, led Clackamas with 28.8 ppg and 8.5 rpg. UCLA signee Sienna Betts led Grandview to a state title.

With these standout athletes on the same squad, the West team is a powerhouse that makes this year's All-American Game a must-watch event.

