Oklahoma recruit Aaliyah Chavez puts on show in preparation for McDonald's All-American Game

The 2025 McDonald's All-American Game is Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Hoopers are showcasing their skills at practice, with Oklahoma commitment Aaliyah Chavez proving her mettle in practice.

"Oklahoma recruit Aaliyah Chavez (No.1 espnW) locked in @McDaag practice in New York @Aaliyah2Chavez," SportsCenter NEXT shared on X.

Chavez committed to Jennie Baranczyk's program last week, a day after the Sooners advanced to the Women's NCAA tournament Sweet 16 for the first time since 2013.

In July, she narrowed her options to six schools: OU, LSU, South Carolina, Texas and Texas Tech. In January, she filtered down to three schools: Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech.

"There was a point where I was just gonna flip a coin," Chavez said, according to the Lubbock (Texas) Avalanche-Journal, "because I love both schools equally."

However, Chavez did not disclose which school would have been on the other side of the coin.

"The next Caitlin Clark of college basketball:" NBA star Trae Young on No. 1 WBB player Aaliyah Chavez

Aaliyah Chavez boasts 4,796 points, 1,279 rebounds and 771 assists in her high school career. Few women's basketball players have been able to create their mark in the public's goldfish memory. Of which one such WNBA hooper is Caitlin Clark.

On Wednesday, sports reporter Chancellor Johnson shared a video clip on X of Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, an Oklahoma product, comparing Gatorade Player of the Year awardee Aaliyah Chavez to WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

"Aaliyah is the next Paige Bueckers, the next, I mean, JuJu Watkins, the next Caitlin Clark of college basketball," Young said. "It's going to be exciting she's in Norman, Oklahoma, now."

Although being compared to such legends is remarkable, Chavez wants to create her own identity.

“I don’t like being compared to anybody,” she said in an interview with the Washington Post last year. “I don’t want to be the next anybody. I want to be the first Aaliyah Chavez."

