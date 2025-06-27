The Florida Gators were riding high on social media after an impressive showing at the 2025 NBA draft, and their fanbase was buzzing. With three players selected, Florida was ranked second for most players drafted, only behind Duke with five.

March Madness shared a post on Thursday with the Blue Devils, Gators and Rutgers among the programs on the list.

Florida had three of their standout guards selected: Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard. March Madness ranked the programs with the most players picked.

“LIKE IF YOUR SCHOOL HAD 2+ #NBADraft PICKS 👀,” March Madness wrote on Instagram.

In the comments section, fans expressed their thoughts on the rankings.

"Gator Boyz Stay Hot," a fan commented.

"All our Gator boys drafted," another fan wrote.

The comments continued to pour in.

"Go Gators baby, Natty Champs," a fan said.

"Gators had all 3 boys drafted, we stay hot!" one fan commented.

"It's great to be a Florida Gator," another fan said.

The buzz was evident within Gators circles. Fans celebrated not only the draft success, but the culture that has made Florida a desirable destination for top prospects.

Florida Gators secure three picks at the 2025 NBA draft

The Florida Gators’ historic 2024-25 basketball season continued to make headlines after three of their standout players were selected in the 2025 NBA draft.

Walter Clayton Jr. was drafted at No. 18 by the Washington Wizards, although his rights were traded to the Utah Jazz. He was instrumental in Florida’s championship, scoring 134 points in the NCAA tournament. It was the most by any player since Kemba Walker’s legendary 2011 run.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors selected Alijah Martin at No. 39, making him the second Gator taken this year. Speaking to ESPN’s Monica McNutt after his selection, Martin described feeling a mix of excitement and nerves, but emphasized he’s ready for the next level.

Martin spent one season with Florida, averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Before transferring to the program, the 6-foot-2 guard played four seasons at Florida Atlantic. He earned first-team All-Conference USA, second-team All-AAC and a spot on the 2023 NCAA All-Tournament Team. He also became the first player to start a Final Four game with two different programs.

At No. 56, the Golden State Warriors picked Will Richard after a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies. He played a vital role in the Gators' national championship run, averaging 13.3 ppg and 4.6 rpg on 48.7% shooting, including 36.1% from beyond the arc.

